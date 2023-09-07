The City of Melfort’s protective service department was busy responding to over 25 incidents in July. Bylaw enforcement initiated “hot spots” list to pay extra attention in areas of the city.
Among those 25 fire calls/incidents, nine were rural and 16 occurred in the city. The Melfort Fire Department has responded to over 90 calls since the beginning of 2023, with 63 of those being within city limits and nine calls to surrounding rural municipalities. The fire department has continued with block training, in depth specific areas for three nights and then a big real time scenario that combines all the specific training from the previous training.
The bylaw enforcement team continues to patrol the City looking for and investigating bylaw infractions. The City keeps track of the interactions with the bylaw enforcement team. There were 14 verbal education warnings, seven traffic warnings issued, 10 warning letters mailed out and one vehicle impounded. There were four complaints received and two traffic violation tickets were Issued. The City inspected 2,200 properties. The city's downtown core receives daily inspections during the work week with front yards in the residential areas are inspected daily and back yards and alleys twice weekly. Unattached trailers and unlicensed vehicles left on city streets were on the forefront in July.
The city's safety management team continues to be part of the weekly safety meetings with Community Services and Works and Utilities. City staff training in July included; First Aid, Orientation follow up, WHMIS and SCOT packs. The safety management team completed one formal inspection in July at a contractor work site and multiple informal inspections at all current project sites.