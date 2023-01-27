Alexandra Middle School is presenting a stage production of Pirates, which opens this weekend.
“Pirates is about a child who is playing a game of pirates. He hits his head and is transported into the world of swashbuckling and all that jazz,” said teacher and play director Shelby Carlson. “He ends up making friends with some mermaids, finds some frogs and hippies and runs into Captain Cramphand along the way while trying to find Mr. Wierdbeard. It’s all about the quest to find Mr. Wierdbeard. It’s a show for all ages, it’s family friendly and a great community event.”
Grade 8 student Hudson Traichel likes being on stage and plays the lead character Theodore Thud. It’s not his first time on the stage, as he was in a production last year.
“I like meeting all the new people and new friends and it’s really just fun to perform with everyone,” said Traichel.
The character is a kid trying to find his way back home, a shy kid thrust into the centre of the story.
Drinnan Mack wanted “to make people laugh and have a good time with co-stars and everybody else.” Mack was also in a production last year and loved it so thought he’d do it again. Mack plays Captain Cramphand, the mean character trying to intimidate everyone.
“I get to yell at everybody, it’s awesome.”
The News caught the second half of a dress rehearsal and the play is a fast-paced action/comedy. The students have all embraced their roles with enthusiasm and are performing at their peak. There were lots of laughs, witty dialogue and great pirate-themed songs playing during scene changes.
They have been rehearsing since November and Traichel says it feels like it’s been forever. The kids get a week off before going into auditions for the next show, which will run in April.
Performances of Pirates take place at Medicine Hat High School Theatre, located at 199 – 5 Street SW.
There will be four shows open to the public on Jan. 27 and 28 and the following week on Feb. 3 and 4.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the door. There are two acts with an intermission and a run time of just under an hour and a half.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and shows start at 7 p.m.