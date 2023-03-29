Limerick Township council reviewed their 2023 draft budget at a special meeting on March 20 at 10 a.m. Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, took council through a presentation of the 2023 draft budget and council had questions and discussed the finer points to the budget. At this point, Tisdale estimated there would be a 5.45 to 6.28 per cent tax increase over last year, which may decrease leading up to the final budget’s review and approval at the April meeting.
Limerick Township council convened a special meeting to review the 2023 draft budget on March 20 at 10 a.m. Mayor Kim Carson introduced the 2023 draft budget presentation and congratulated Tisdale and staff on a job well done. Tisdale then made her presentation of the draft budget, taking council through each department’s expenditures, reasons for any increases, and comparable tax increases for surrounding municipalities this year. She also talked about future needs, including replacing township work vehicles, modifying vehicles for other duties and repairing township buildings and infrastructure.
For council expenditures, there was a two per cent projected increase, with the 2023 budgeted amount coming in at $65, 500, over the $64,200 budgeted in the previous year. This increase was fueled by inflation and cost of living. Conference attendance costs, mileage and salaries have also factored into this projected increase.
For administrative expenditures, there was a nine per cent projected increase over 2022. The 2022 budgeted expense was $453,100 while the 2023 budgeted expense is $494,700. Tisdale said that this increase was driven by inflation, Cost of Living Adjustment (for the municipal pension plan), legal and insurance costs (with the latter going up by 32.5 per cent or $28,500), Pre-Authorized Debit, digital signatures, AR programs purchased to streamline accounting and billing processes in the municipal office. She said they put this in the budget in place of a reserve contribution for 2023.
For the fire department, there was a 12.7 per cent increase from 2022, with the 2022 budgeted expense being $172,300 while the 2023 budgeted expense is $194,150. This increase was due to legislated training requirements for all firefighters to have Fire Fighter 1, which is approximately $2,000 per person per course, according to Tisdale. First Aid training costs for the firefighters also factored into the increase.
For the Building department, there was a 15.2 per cent increase over 2022, with the 2022 budgeted expense being $25,000, and the 2023 budgeted expense being $28,800. Tisdale said the CBO contract was reflected in the budget, and that the Rural Economic Development Grant application had been submitted but not yet approved, but that this amount is reflected in the second increase of $15,108.34. The RED program provides cost share funding to support activities that create strong rural Ontario communities and spurs economic development in those communities. Limerick is applying for this funding jointly with Wollaston Township.
For the Bylaw department, there was a 33.7 per cent decrease over 2022, with the 2022 budgeted expense being $9,800 and the 2023 budgeted expense being $6,500. Tisdale explained that this department was introduced in 2022 and estimated costs included start up such as computer, office set-up and phone. She says that 2023 costs include any additional training needed, mileage, uniform and phone costs.
For the Roads department, there was a 9.7 per cent increase from 2022, with 2022 budgeted expenses being $977,200 and 2023 budgeted expenses being $1,071,500. The overall budget for this department has been driven up by fuel and heating costs, according to Tisdale, with the department being $33,187.78 over budget on diesel alone last year, a 92 per cent increase. She also said there were expected increases in all delivery fees and product pricing due to inflation.
For the Disposal department, there was a zero per cent increase over 2022, with the budgeted amounts for 2022 and 2023 remaining at $136,000. Tisdale said that this department will remain at a zero per cent increase, but money is available for minor upgrades to the disposal site, including updated signage and lighting.
For the Planning department, there was a zero per cent increase over the 2022 budget figure of $5,500, with nothing budgeted at all for 2023 for this department. Tisdale explained that with the new accounting add-ons, they are able to track and monitor all planning matters as receivables, negating the need for an operational budget to reflect estimated purchases throughout the year. Tisdale said that this would include all planning matters like shoreline road allowances, minor variances and rezoning applications.
For the Limerick Community Centre, there was a zero per cent increase, with the budgeted amount staying the same at $31,500 from 2022 to 2023.
Tisdale said that this year they would like to give the building a small upgrade with some fresh paint and minor maintenance projects. They hope that rental fees will help to offset operating costs this year.
For Miscellaneous, there was a 35.5 per cent decrease from 2022 to 2023, with the 2022 budgeted amount going down from $306,092.41 to $197,440.61 in 2023. Tisdale said that the derecho damages from May, 2022 were the biggest impact on this department. The township submitted cleanup costs to the MMAH of approximately $431,000 and they recently got a letter from the MMAH Minister Steve Clark saying that they had been approved for up to $402,000 of that amount, which Tisdale says would be returned to the reserve accounts. She also said that the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant from 2021 is now fully complete and submitted, so it has been removed.
For township revenues, they have gone up overall, from $700,295.36 in 2022 to $992,368.95 in 2023. Miscellaneous department revenues have gone down from $576,038.29 to $501,231, Fire department revenues have decreased from $53,200 to $50,500, Roads department revenues have stayed the same at $750, Disposal department revenues have gone down from $24,751.28 to $19.500, Building department revenues went down from $22,876 to $18,600, Limerick Community Centre revenues decreased from $1,210 to $1,000, Federal government grant revenues went down from $21,469.79 to $21,496, and other funding revenues went from zero to $378,841.95.
For township reserves, there was a total of $1,061,850.23 for 2022, while that total fell to $245,000 for 2023. The Administration reserve went from $12,500 to zero, the Fire reserve went from $225,512.45 to $60,000, the Roads reserve went from $573,654.51 to $150,000, the Disposal reserve went from $220,183.27 to $25,000, the Limerick Community Centre reserve went from $22,500 to $7,500, and Miscellaneous reserve went from $7,500 to $2,500. Tisdale said that the MDRA funding, which was just announced by the MMAH on March 21, would be applied to the Roads reserve, raising the total reserve of that department (up to $402,000).
Tisdale told council that the largest budget impact items this year were insurance (with a 32.5 per cent increase), diesel (with a 92 per cent increase), and legal costs (with a 66 per cent increase).
Overall, expenses came in at $2,301,527.28, while revenues came in at $1,007,427.29, amounting to a difference of $1,294,029.99. This last amount is the amount to be raised by taxes in 2023, which is $102,234.29 more than the amount that needed to be raised in taxes last year, which was $1,007,427.29. This equates to an 8.58 per cent increase over last year.
Total taxable assessment went up 0.87 per cent from last year with a 2023 figure of $140,369,100 versus $139,157,500 for 2022.
Of that 2023 figure, residential assessment accounted for $139,337,100 while non-residential assessment was $1,032,000.
Consequently, Tisdale proposed a final levy increase of 5.45 per cent (excluding the RED Grant) and 6.28 per cent (including the RED Grant). For a 5.45 per cent increase, with a property assessed at $213,000, that would mean an additional tax burden of $151.25 per year, while a $405,000 assessment would mean an additional $292.74 per year. For a 6.28 per cent increase, for a $213,000 assessment, it would be an additional $177.06 per year, while a $405,000 assessment would mean an additional tax burden of $342.69 per year.
Tisdale also showed comparable levy increases in the area, which showed that the proposed Limerick levy increases were in line with neighbouring municipalities.
Tisdale also focused on future needs, including replacing the township’s 2017 International Dump Truck, which would cost approximately $350,000 to $400,000 to replace and would take two to three years, as there is a waiting list. Council approval would be needed to issue the tender for this new truck. Under the Asset Management Plan, truck replacement is every 10 years.
The municipal garage roof also needs repair. It was replaced in 2016, but significant damage was noticed in 2022 and patches were put on as a stopgap measure. The patches will be assessed once the snow is gone. Quotes for a full roof replacement were around $100,000, which would include insulation replacement if water damage was discovered.
A snow plow needs to be installed on the 2021 Dodge pickup, which would cost $14,000 for the plow and installation. There is also a 2015 Ford snow plow that is worn out and starting to cost a lot to repair annually, that can be put into surplus for approximately $3,000, which can be put toward the purchase of the new snow plow, lowering the purchase price to $11,000.
The township’s 2015 Ford pickup will be moved to the fire department and converted by the Cannifton garage into a Bush Truck or Rapid Response Truck for approximately $30,000, which is a significant savings on procuring a used or even a new Bush Truck.
If the 2015 Ford truck is moved to the fire department, the 2021 Dodge pickup would replace it. A new pickup would be to be acquired by RFP, and could be done in the 2024 budget, according to Tisdale. However, they’ll need to install a plow on it for the coming winter season, in case the 2015 Ford pickup breaks down. This would cost $60,000 to $80,000.
The Generac system at the municipal garage has been malfunctioning (it only runs the garage/office, not the fire hall) and with emergency services potentially being disrupted, it needs to be looked at. In addition, the Who’s Responding App runs though the municipal garage and requires constant power.
The Hydro system was also something Tisdale wanted to have looked at in the future. She says that the municipal garage and fire hall have separate Hydro bills and a separate delivery charge each month.
“We have a contract through Hydro that has stated he can combine the two services and connect to a Generac that runs the entire building. Delivery charges are approximately $500 per month, which could be cut in half,” she says.
Another proposed project for 2024 is a Salt/Sand Dome, which may be done sooner if grants can be found to subsidize it. A total figure of $170,000 to build it was quoted, with the township being able to use 2024 OCIF funding ($100,000) and 2021-2024 Gas Tax funding ($60,000) with a remaining balance needed for the build of $10,000.
A used excavator is also being looked at going into the future, according to Tisdale, at a cost of $150,000 for a used one in good condition. Currently, the township spends $20,000 per year renting one for two months for a multitude of tasks, including brushing, rock breaking, road widening, waste site compacting and more. She says the investment would pay for itself in five to six years and the enclosed cab would protect the health and safety of the employee when used at the waste site.
Tisdale also mentioned some surplus items that could be sold by the township to offset the cost of this excavator, including the 2010 International Dump Truck for $30,000 and the 2001 Case Dozer for $20,000. She said they would also use scrap metal return from the waste site to apply to the price of the excavator each year until it is paid for.
After the presentation, council said they would like to see the tax increase as low as possible, with an increase of between two and five per cent. Anything less they felt would not be feasible considering the current economic outlook.
Tisdale told The Bancroft Times on March 24 that she was happy with the way the 2023 special budget meeting went.
“We had excellent discussions on key issues that impact the budget. Overall, with a few minor changes, it will be brought back for April for final approval,” she says. “I do not foresee any issues with the changes suggested.”