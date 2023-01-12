Wheatland County council has approved a joint Quality Management Plan (QMP) between county fire services, and the Villages of Standard and Hussar.
Cindy Ramsay, fire prevention officer with the county’s Fire and Emergency Services, presented to council, Dec. 20 to request the approval of the QMP, which also authorizes the Reeve and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to sign the final document as presented.
“Wheatland County has been accredited in the fire discipline since 2017, giving the county the authority to administer the Safety Code Act, including the pursuant regulations, codes, and standards,” she said. “It also includes any Alberta amendments that are enforced and applicable in all parts of the Alberta fire code, fire investigations, and public education.”
Wheatland County Fire Services was approached by the Villages of Standard and Hussar in September 2021, requesting assistance in administering their fire services quality management plan.
At the time, the villages were not accredited in the fire discipline and depended solely on the office of the fire commissioner for inspections and investigations.
To remedy this, a sub-committee was established which included CAOs from the Villages of Rockyford, Standard and Hussar, Wheatland County Fire Services, and the Fire Safety Codes Officer.
The sub-committee met throughout the year, with meetings held in September 2021, May and June 2022.
It was established by the sub-committee that a joint QMP between the interested villages and Wheatland County Fire Services would benefit all parties which participated.
The joint QMP was developed by the sub-committee and was presented for approval by the safety codes council. Once the approval was obtained, the document was presented to the respective village councils for approval.
The Village of Standard approved and signed July 1, 2022, with the Village of Hussar following suit on Aug. 11, 2022.
Rockyford accepted the QMP as information only, July 13, 2022. The village’s council at the time stated they appreciated the offer of the county, but preferred to have their QMP administered by the office of the fire commissioner.
It is written into the QMP that should the Village of Rockyford have a change of heart, they may enter into the joint QMP at any time.
Wheatland County is providing the service to the villages at no cost to the operating body, and no additional costs are expected to be incurred following the signing of the final document.
The county motioned to and carried the approval of the joint QMP with no opposition following Ramsay’s presentation.