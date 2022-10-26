Town of Drumheller’s Economic Development department is working to develop a housing strategy to help better understand the existing housing situation, identify gaps in services, and prepare for future housing needs within the community.
Economic Development manager Reg Johnston and ISL Engineering community planner Courtney Laurence provided an update on this strategy to council during the Monday, October 17 Committee of the Whole meeting.
During the presentation, Ms. Laurence noted some community engagements have already been held, including an online survey which ran between July and August, and two community drop-in sessions. The survey received a total of 78 responses, and there were six attendees at the drop-in sessions.
Interviews and surveys were also conducted with employees in specific sectors, such as the Drumheller Institution and Alberta Health Services, council, and within the real estate sector.
Some of the challenges the strategy has so far highlighted is the lack of emergency housing available in the community. Currently, the only true emergency housing is the temporary domestic violence family unit known as Colton’s Place.
Ms. Laurence noted people who are experiencing homelessness are currently reaching out for support to the Drumheller Valley Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), The Salvation Army, and Drumheller Housing Association. The Salvation Army alone has served 319 unique households between January 2020 and September 2022; 26 per cent of these households had children under the age of 18 in the home.
Based on census data, it is estimated the total housing demand will increase by some 222 households by 2026, with the most significant growth continuing to be in the 65 and older demographic; it is anticipated the Town will need an additional 110 affordable housing units, 165 seniors housing units, 42 units for families with children, and 38 units for Indigenous housing.
Drumheller Mayor Heather Colberg addressed some concerns during Mr. Johnston’s quarterly report at the Monday, October 24 regular council meeting some of the data used so far is outdated. She noted the Housing Strategy is a council priority as it will help the Town prepare for anticipated future housing needs and “hit the ground running.”
The Economic Development department is in the process of planning community engagement sessions in late November to help collect additional input from the community to help expand and refine the strategy’s goals and actions.
Once finalized, the Housing Strategy will be presented to council for final consideration and approval.