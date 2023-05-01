The Regional District of Nanaimo’s first round of in-person surveying of recreation facility usage is underway.
The RDN will use the information to determine what percentage of tax contributions will be put towards these amenities. Over the spring, and again in the fall, teams of surveyors will collect residential addresses from random users at Beban Park, Frank Crane Arena, Nanaimo Ice Centre and Nanaimo Aquatic Centre in District 68 and Ravensong Aquatic Centre and Oceanside Place Arena within District 69. Annual operating cost-sharing of municipal and RDN-owned recreation facilities and sports fields is between Electoral Areas A, B and C; Nanaimo and Lantzville in District 68. It covers the City of Nanaimo’s four major recreation centres, eleven sports fields as well as the two electoral area sports fields, including Rollo McLay on Gabriola. A separate District 69 services agreement covers the northern communities within the regional district.
Under the District 68 agreement from 2011, Nanaimo and the RDN shares in the cost of operation and maintenance of sports fields and recreation services based on the percentage of use determined by the average of data from the three most recent usage surveys. The survey is completed every five years; however, the current survey was delayed by three years due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the in-person surveys at the major recreation facilities in the district, the RDN will also collect usage data from membership passes by counting the times they are used at facilities; field and facility rental group membership lists – regular user groups such as sport associations will be asked to provide the residential addresses of their members; and program registration reports run monthly by the RDN and City of Nanaimo will also collect residential addresses of registrants.
The service agreement stipulates that data for aquatic centres are weighted 50 per cent from drop-in attendance, 40 per cent from program registrations and 10 per cent from facility rentals. For arenas, data are weighted 90 per cent from team registrations and 10 per cent from program registrations.
A final report on the results of the survey will go to the board of directors in January 2024.