Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen would like to give local residents the opportunity to swap their stuff.
At its meeting on April 19, Grey Highlands council unanimously supported a resolution from McQueen to investigate the possibility of creating curbside swap days in the municipality.
Curbside swap days give residents the chance to reduce the amount of waste they throw out by giving away their gently used or unwanted items to others by placing them at the curbside with a “free” sign.
Municipalities around Canada hold such days, often in the spring and the fall.
McQueen brought forward a resolution to investigate the possibility of creating similar events in Grey Highlands.
“It can be a social time. It might be a great time to meet your neighbour,” said McQueen. “It’s a win-win.”
The mayor asked staff to investigate what would be needed in terms of rules for such events. He noted that the municipality would need to have a bylaw in place that would regulate the specific dates of the curbside swap events, how long items could remain at the curb and when items needed to be removed.
Coun. Paul Allen asked if the events would be held across the municipality, or if they would be more focused on the urban areas of Grey Highlands. Allen said he could envision some road safety concerns if items were placed at the curb on higher-speed roads in rural areas.
McQueen said he felt the swaps would be possible throughout the municipality and said it would take some “promotion and fanfare” to make sure the entire community was aware the events were taking place.
Staff will report back to council in the near future with more information.