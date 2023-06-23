WINGHAM – The Alice Munro Public Library in Wingham contacted the township on June 2 to report the air conditioning unit that services the central part of the library had stopped working.
Staff attended the library to try to fix the problem, according to a report to council on June 19 from Gregg Furtney, director of public works, but were unsuccessful.
“Unfortunately, staff had to call in a service team to take a look and it was reported that the existing five-tonne air conditioner was not repairable,” said Furtney.
“Although the library is run by Huron County, the Wingham library building is owned and maintained by the Township of North Huron,” Furtney added. “As such, the maintenance and repair/replacement of the air conditioner unit is the township’s responsibility. As we head into the summer months, it is important that a new air conditioner unit is purchased and installed.”
Under the township’s Purchasing of Goods, Services, and Construction Policy, staff asked three companies to provide a quote on purchasing and installing a new five-tonne air conditioner unit.
Three local companies quoted on the work:
- Gable Electric, Plumbing, and HVAC Ltd. – $4,920;
- Montgomery Industrial Services – $7,124; and
- Moran Mechanical and Electrical Ltd. – $7,982.70.
Council approved the lowest bid, awarding the contract, including installation, to Gable Electric, Plumbing and HVAC for $4,920.
The funds to purchase and install this new air conditioner unit will come from the Library Wingham Reserve Fund.