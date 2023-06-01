Marlee Jordan, a French immersion student at Crescent Heights High School, is the school’s 2023 valedictorian.
Jordan has always been a high achieving student and received her diploma in February but wanted to take some extra classes. She didn’t start aiming to be valedictorian until about six months ago when she realized she had a pretty good shot at it.
While it didn’t alter her study habits, the goal encouraged her to keep up her work ethic until the end.
“I’ve always had the high grades because I want to,” stated Jordan. “I always shot for 100% and fell where I fell, but my eye wasn’t on valedictorian because I wasn’t sure who was in the running and whether I wanted the stress of getting it or not.”
Jordan wasn’t expecting the parade on the day it arrived at her house and was in her room when she was called upstairs. She discovered later her mom had been in contact with the school for two weeks prior.
“I get home from school on Thursday,” said Jordan. “My dad parked at the other side of the neighbourhood and was hiding in the bedroom because he’s not normally home when I get home from school. My grandparents were also over. You think I’d clue in, but no.”
The drive-by parade included her band teacher standing on the roof of one of the vehicles playing Pomp and Circumstance on his trombone. They also brought a large sign, which is now hanging in the window of the living room, stating she is this year’s valedictorian.
Outside of academics, Jordan love art, plays the baritone saxophone and is on the school softball team. Exploring her creative side gives her a much needed break from other school work.
“Anything, if you are looking too closely at it, isn’t very clear. When I step back and do other things, it gives a new perspective.”
Due to having gone to summer school to fast track for the past two summers, Jordan was able to have art on her schedule again this year but ended up in a class with younger students. She was given her own project and created a large mural for the construction shop, which has recently been hung and extends the entire width of the room.
“They are large plywood sheets. I sanded them down, washed them, primed them, gave them the background base-colour paint and sketched out everything I was going to put on it, then I started painting. It was fun and I was happy to get the opportunity to do something a little different.”
She took construction in middle school and really liked it, but her high school schedule didn’t allow for more than band and art options.
Jordan said she had inspirational math and physics teachers and hadn’t decided on a post-secondary route until recently. She has been accepted into the engineering program at the University of Calgary and chose this route for the job prospects, not only in Alberta but also globally, and intends to enter the co-op program next year.
Additionally, she is also considering overseas school placements offered through U of C that will allow her to travel while continuing her studies. Jordan has about $15,000 in scholarships to cover the cost of some of her first year at university.
Going to university will be a big change, which is why Jordan chose Calgary over Vancouver. Family and friends are important and she felt the three-hour drive would be more manageable than travelling to and from the West Coast.
This summer Jordan is taking a break from studying and will be taking a road trip with her family.