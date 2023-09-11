At Rocanville’s town council meeting on Wednesday, council discussed the annual threshing day happening in town on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Rocanville & District Museum.
At 8 a.m. there will be a pancake breakfast to start the day, followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m., which will be provided by Lana Wiebe. There will also be a market at the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with various vendors.
Throughout the day there will be musical entertainment, hay rack rides, antique car rides, and a 50/50 draw.
At the end of the day, the museum will be having a barbecue beef supper from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Adults are $20, and children ages six to twelve are $7.
A motion was passed to have a town Fall Free Dump Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents will be able to dump garbage at the transfer station in town free of charge.
“Trees, compost, we’ll have bins open for household garbage as well,” said CAO Tanya Strandlund.
Residents can use the day as a chance to clean up their yards and inside of their homes.
Council received a letter from Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways informing the town about repairs being done on a section of Highway 308, between Highway 8 and Welwyn.
Construction is expected to be completed by Oct. 20, weather permitting.
Due to pavement on the road breaking because of a collapsed box culvert—near the intersection of Highway 308 and Highway 8—the road has been blocked off since late June.
Saskatchewan Highways put out a tender for the project in mid-August, and awarded the tender to Fort Richmond Construction, based in Saskatoon.
The project is a capital program project in the Southern Maintenance Region of Saskatchewan Highways.
Drivers who are travelling on Highway 308 are asked to take a detour and use an alternate route until the repairs have been made.
A local detour is in place and drivers are asked to slow down and obey all signage, stated the Ministry of Highways.
Council plans to install wireless internet at the Rec Centre. Although there are no definite plans for when the Wi-Fi will be installed, council decided to look into the matter.
The internet would be used for the possibility of alarm systems, key fobs, and other everyday uses.
Council received a delegation at Wednesday’s meeting, from a resident concerned about the town’s back alley flooding over to his property.
Due to the resident’s yard being lower than the back alley, he expressed his concerns to council stating it has impacted his backyard and other residents’ yards in town.
Council decided to further investigate the properties around the back alley to see if levelling was done within that area, to see what the exact issue is, and figure out what could potentially be done.
Council discussed installing outdoor lighting for the town’s outdoor rink in spring 2024. The town plans to get electrical trenched in for the rink, however work cannot be done when the ground is frozen.
Council decided to not rush the work and have it done during spring.
They also discussed trying to move a bigger shed to the Rocanville Skating Rink for this season.
SaskTel sent council an update about the crown corporation’s plan to bring fibre broadband network connectivity to Rocanville for 2023-24.
“On behalf of the Town of Rocanville, SaskTel would like residents to know that SaskTel will be working on the fibre optic network build in 2023-24, which encompasses the underground portion of the build,” stated SaskTel.
“This work requires underground digs in some areas. SaskTel will contact you when your address is ready for conversion to the new fibre optic network.”
Construction for fibre optics started a few weeks ago in town. Residents in Rocanville can expect to connect to faster internet speeds in spring or summer of 2024.
Council made the decision to fine the owner of a cat in town, whose cat was taken to Valleyflats Veterinary Services recently.
A cat was brought to the veterinary clinic in Moosomin by Endless Pawsabilities thinking it was a stray cat. However, the owner of the animal picked up the cat after it was taken to the vet.
Due to the town being charged the clinic’s fees, council decided to charge the owner of the cat as per their Dogs and Cats at Large bylaw.
The fine for animals running at large is $250, and owners can be fined up to $500 if an animal is deemed aggressive. The town is planning to more diligently enforce their bylaw for animals at large moving forward.
Council passed a motion to hire Dillan Reavie as the caretaker for the town’s rink. They also passed a motion to hire Kristin Walchuk as the kitchen manager.