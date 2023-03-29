Eric Melillo has no intention of supporting the proposed federal budget.
The federal Liberals tabled their spending plan on Tuesday, and the Conservative Kenora MP said he and the rest of his party oppose the budget.
Melillo cited the government spending as the reason.
“My party obviously believes that the government needs to cut back on its spending in order to rein in the deficit and ensure that we that we stop making life more unaffordable for Canadians,” he said.
Melillo pointed to the carbon tax as a specific measure that he views as problematic.
“In a very short time, actually, the government is going to be increasing their carbon tax,” he said. “For example, that's something that is going to impact the price of many things including gas groceries, home heating and many essentials.
He also said the escalator excise tax on alcohol will affect craft breweries, lodges and the tourist industry in Northern Ontario and across the country.
“Our party laid out priorities and one of which in the lead up to this budget was making sure that people can take home more money at the end of every week and keeping more money in their pockets rather than having that come off in payroll taxes,“ he said.
“In none of those categories has the government listened to our requests or listened to the requests of Canadians and have stepped back. They've actually doubled down and are choosing to move forward and continue to increase those taxes.”
Melillo said since the budget is a huge document, he’s still going through it, but he did spot some items that he thinks could be good for the region.
“I have noticed that there is some funding allocated specifically for all of the federal economic development agencies. So that will include FedNor,” he said. “It remains to be seen and what percentage of would come our way. But that's something I'll be watching closely.
“I also did notice as well, as has been the case in previous years, that Lake of the Woods has been included in terms of a sustainability and restoration fund that the government is working on. So those are certainly positive things."