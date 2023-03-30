The St. Lawrence Seaway officially opened its trade season last week with a ceremony marking the 65th time the Seaway opened for the spring, officials announced.
The Seaway is a significant “maritime highway” that crosses international borders and generates about $60 billion a year in economic benefits in North America, and its 65th anniversary marks a milestone anniversary for the “vital” link in the North American trade supply chain, the CEO of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) said.
“The St. Lawrence Seaway is a vital link in the North American supply chain, supporting industries, creating jobs and assisting with sustainable development,” Terence Bowles said at last Wednesday’s announcement. "With its advanced technology, the Seaway provides a reliable transportation route for ships transiting the system carrying a wide range of commodities required by citizens on a daily basis.”
Bowles added materials shipped through the Seaway provide the building blocks for daily life as we know it in North America.
“A few examples are grains for breads and pasta; iron ore and coal for steel used in vehicles and appliances; and cement for bridges and roads. We look forward to greater use of this marine corridor, and are optimistic about a strong start to the navigation season."
Federal Transport minister Omar Alghabra said the economic benefits and the 329,000 estimated jobs the Seaway helps support yearly are “critical” to Canadians.
“The St. Lawrence Seaway is a critical, binational link that brings the North American supply chain together,” he said. “This 65th navigation season, we celebrate the rich history of the Seaway and its importance to the Canadian economy and good, middle-class jobs. We will continue to support a safe, secure, and efficient St. Lawrence Seaway.”
The administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS) agreed, saying though the Seaway was turning 65, there is a lot of life left in it.
“As the binational waterway turns 65, it is resilient and ready for the future,” said Adam Tindall-Schlicht. “New technologies, an exceptional reliability record and significant investments in infrastructure are enhancing efficiencies and keeping the Seaway safe and competitive. We look forward to robust international and domestic trade throughout the shipping season.”
The first vessel to pass through the St. Lambert locks and into the Seaway this season was the Captain Henry Jackman, a Seawaymax bulk carrier built in 2021. The carrier is owned by the Algoma Central Corporation, whose CEO, Gregg Ruhl, was also in attendance.
“Our newest Equinox Class vessel, loaded with iron ore, is ready to open the 2023 navigation season as she makes her way from St. Lambert to Hamilton,” Ruhl said. “Algoma’s fleet is prepared for another busy year. Our focus is to meet the marine transportation needs of today and of future generations by reducing our carbon footprint and delivering materials to support local and global economic activity. This would not be possible without our seafarers, and I wish our crews a safe season, fair winds and following seas."