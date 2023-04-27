There was excitement among the students at the St. Patrick’s School assembly on Monday.
Each child in the Grade 1F class, who raised the highest amount ($1,116.00) during a recent read-a-thon, got to throw whipped cream pies at either principal Dwayne Unreiner or vice-principal Ron Pisoni.
“You reached the bar,” Unreiner told the students at the assembly. “We raised over $9,000 from our read-a-thon.”
The money raised will go to support the parent council and the accelerated reader (AR) program. “You don’t know this yet, but in your future, which, for some of you, is only about 10 years away, when you get to your career you will need strong communication skills. Not only talking, but understanding, comprehension, reading, writing and that is exactly what our AR program does for us.”
Total reading time by the whole schools during the read-a-thon was 132,926 minutes. A Grade 1 student had the highest pledge at $301 and a Grade 3 student managed 1,560 minutes of reading.