A First Nations war hero who was decorated 11 times for his bravery and heroism was honoured with a stamp with his likeness on it in a ceremony held Monday at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.
Tommy Prince was decorated for bravery and heroism in combat in two wars – World War II and the Korean War – and was the most decorated Canadian Indigenous soldier in those two conflicts.
Prince, who hailed from Brokenhead Ojibway Nation in Manitoba, once endured a gruelling trek across rugged terrain to locate an enemy camp in 1944, travelling without food or water for 72 hours. After locating the German camp, Prince led the Canadian brigade to its location and resulted in the capture of more than 1,000 German soldiers.
Sounds like a real-life superhero, no?
"I've been looking at Hollywood and I've been seeing all these Superman 14 and Spider-Man 8, and so on, and I just think, when are they going to start telling real stories about people like Sgt. Tommy Prince," Brokenhead Nation Chief Gordon Bluesky said.
He added the story typified Prince and his dedication to defending the land.
"This goes to show his dedication and willpower ... Think about what it took to do that as an individual," he said.
The Canada Post stamp will be officially issued on October 28.
Tommy Prince, Jr. was on hand, alongside Jon Hamilton, Canada Post's general manager of communications strategy and external engagement, for the unveiling.
Prince’s son said it was humbling to unveil the stamp on behalf of his late father.
"I would just like to say thank you for honouring my deceased father," Prince Jr. said.
"If he had a dollar in his pocket and you needed it more than he did, he would gladly give it to you. He was a loving, caring man. He liked to make people laugh. He liked to be a jokester," he added.
Unfortunately, Prince was homeless when he passed away in 1977.
In his lifetime, Prince was also a strong advocate for Indigenous rights, advocating for the abolishment of the Indian Act and for the government to respect existing treaties.
Canada Post said the Prince stamp was designed by Blair Thomson, and features a photo of Prince in his Korean War uniform. Northern lights in the background represent the sky above the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, where he was raised.