The dreaded manganese problem has returned to the Woodstock water system. But, town officials hope the problem will be short-lived.
During the Tuesday, Feb. 14, council-in-committee meeting in Woodstock council chambers, Director of Public Works and Utility Greg Stokes reported the town experienced a pair of problems at its wellhouse earlier this month.
He told council members that the town had already ordered the required relief valve for its backwash system and a new check valve for the main water line leaving the building.
“(The) parts should be in around the end of February and will be put in as soon as they come,” Stokes said.
Over two decades ago, Woodstock dealt with a significant manganese problem in its water system, with the element staining sinks, tubs, washing machines and clothing. A modern-at-the-time filtration system installed in the late 90s eliminated the problem until early 2022.
Corrosion, over time, “decimated” the automatic control system, Harold Boomer of the water and sewer department explained to town council last May.
Supply chain difficulties created a several-week delay in getting the needed parts to repair the system, extending the problem for several extra weeks.
Stokes said the most recent problem is not as severe as last year, and he doesn’t expect significant delays in delivering the new valves.
Noting that last spring, the town waited too long to inform residents of the problem, Mayor Trina Jones suggested the town post a notice on its webpage.
The following day, Feb. 15, the town posted the notice.
“Town staff experienced an equipment failure at the River Wellhouse, located on the South side of the Meduxnekeag River,” the notice read. “Parts were ordered on Feb. 8, and we are expecting them to be delivered at the end of February.
“As a result of the failure of the filtration system, the backwash cannot be carried out at this time. We are experiencing higher-than-normal levels of manganese in our distribution system caused by the saturation of our filters.
“As the necessary parts are received, they will be replaced and commissioned. This work will hopefully be completed during the first week of March.”
The post also provides a link to further information on manganese and the guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.
As the filtration system nears 25 years of age, Stokes said parts such as valves are more prone to failure.
Deputy Mayor Mark Rogers asked if valves or other essential parts deteriorate in storage. Stokes said they shouldn’t.
“We should consider keeping some in stock,” Roger said.
Stokes agreed that would allow town crews to carry out immediate repairs.