The Woodstock police are investigating an accident on Thursday evening, July 15, in which a driver lost control of his half-ton truck on a residential street, plunging more than 25 feet into the back of a Main Street pub.
Deputy Chief Mark Bennett said officers are still piecing together the details of the unusual crash.
Bennett said the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot before police arrived. He said police had not identified the driver nor confirmed the number of people in the truck but knew there was more than one.
Witnesses told the River Valley Sun the driver, travelling along Park Street, a residential street parallel to a steep embankment overlooking the Main Street business district, appeared to be doing burnouts when he lost control.
Daykota Alexander said she was in her Park Street home when she heard the distinctive sound of someone doing “burnouts.”
She said she looked out the window in time to see what she described as a white GMC truck spinning its tires and laying rubber on the right side of the street.
“The truck suddenly cut to the left,” Alexander said.
She said the truck headed straight toward the embankment. As she watched, the front left end dropped before the entire vehicle rolled over and began its fall through the long grass and alder bushes.
The truck came to an abrupt stop, wheels up as it crashed into the back of Cross Creek Brewing Ltd. on Main Street. The sound of the crash startled the staff and patrons of the pub and microbrewery.
Tire marks on the Park Street pavement and flattened vegetation marked the path of the out-of-control truck.
Cross Creek owner Thomas Neal said the vehicle pushed in a portion of the building’s back wall. Although the wall contained electrical units and wiring, he said the crash didn’t cause a power failure.
Neal said he planned to have a carpenter and electrician check the damage on Friday.
The Woodstock Police Force and Fire Department responded to the accident scene. Neither had representatives available for comment Thursday evening.
Alexander said the accident occurred just after 9 p.m., noting she immediately rushed to the embankment after seeing the truck plunge over to see if anyone was injured.
She said she witnessed two men and women in the truck and believed all escaped significant injuries.
Sharp’s Towing responded quickly to the scene. With no way to get a vehicle behind the pub, Sharp’s used its massive boom truck to reach the vehicle from Park Street.