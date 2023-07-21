BROCKTON – The municipality is rehabilitating the tennis courts in Centennial Park.
The project, which has already started, will include new fencing, lighting and resurfacing, as well as the addition of pickleball courts. Work should be completed in September.
The tennis court and pickleball subcommittee has raised funds from several businesses and organizations: CMR and Intact Insurance – $5,000; Trillium Mutual Insurance – $5,000; Walkerton Kinsmen – $6,200; and the Rotary Club of Walkerton – $25,000.
Pickleball is a sport that’s been growing in popularity in recent years. As was discussed by council at previous meetings, including one in late 2021, pickleball enthusiasts currently have to go out of Walkerton to play the sport. There are pickleball courts in Cargill, but many players go to Hanover or other communities outside Brockton.
Recreation department update
Trish Serratore, CFO and acting director of community services, presented a report on recreation department activities.
Deputy Mayor James Lang commended Serratore and acting community services supervisor Brad Thomson for taking on the leadership role for the department.
The report provided an update on department activities, including entering into a new contract with PepsiCo, successfully recruiting a permanent part-time facility maintainer, recruiting for the program co-ordinator maternity leave contract, two successful grant applications for the Walkerton and Cargill lawn bowling clubs, and successfully launching the Olympia sponsorship opportunity (closed June 30).
The report further stated the parks and recreation committee has met several times in the past six months, to discuss the master recreation and facility review, Walkerton community centre score clock options, and Market Garden project.
The committee also discussed the outdoor washroom at the community centre and maintenance completed before the start of the ball season, Trillium Fund grant application for 2024, future recreation facility location (project management committee and fundraising goals), and the Walkerton Community Centre light replacement.
There were no March Break programs due to staffing.
Centennial Park Pool opened June 19, with Swim to Survive and school programs beginning June 5. Approximately 200 students participated in the Swim to Survive program, provided free with funding from the Lifesaving Society. The first session of swimming lessons has finished, and the second session is underway.
A Celebrate Canada grant of $5,000 was received. Initially budgeted for fireworks, it was switched to activities. Among the highlights were outdoor games, free swims, barbecue, cake and ice cream, inflatable slide, magician and balloon twister. Approximately 400 people attended.
Other activities scheduled for the summer include Streetfest on July 21, Music in the Park – three performances, and summer camp – the switch back to daily registration has proven successful.
The various playgrounds in the municipality are being well used. The Elmwood Community Centre playground is scheduled for resurfacing this month, along with the Optimist playground. The surfacing at the Cargill Community Centre playground will be topped up.
Walkerton Community Centre switching to LED lights
Council approved switching over the lighting at the Walkerton community centre to LED lights.
In the spring of this year, the electrician hired to replace light bulbs and do related work at the community centre discovered the light fixtures are warped from temperature changes. The result is some lights don’t work, or don’t work well, and replacement parts are expensive and difficult to find.
As stated in a report presented to council July 11, staff determined the best solution is to replace all 36 fixtures with LED fixtures. They don’t emit as much heat, and will result in annual savings of $475. Staff are looking into various grant programs.
While the project wasn’t included in the 2023 capital budget, there are savings from other projects.