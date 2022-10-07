Following industry blowback to last month’s approval, Chatham-Kent councillors voted to take a closer look at recently approved municipal development charges.
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has received criticism for moving too fast with its new development charges and not doing enough consultation around the matter before approving them.
Back in August, council approved the new charges to help ease the financial burden on existing taxpayers, given the rising cost of growth-related infrastructure.
According to the decision at the time, single-detached homes would carry an additional $17,316 fee imposed at the time a building permit is issued.
The charges would also be levied on other types of residential builds, such as townhouses, apartment buildings, special care dwelling units and bunkhouses. Commercial institutional properties would pay $7.34 per square foot, while greenhouses would pay a fee of $12,197 per acre.
Six appeals have been filed since the bylaw was approved just over a month ago. As a result, Ward 6 councillor Michael Bondy asked for a review.
In a deputation during a recent council meeting, the Chatham-Kent Home Builders’ Association said it would have preferred to have more input into any changes. The Association said they are not against development charges and only want to have them implemented in a thoughtful manner for the new home buyer.
“This is a dramatic increase that is placed on the backs of future residents,” executive officer Dan Van Moorsel said in a written deputation, which was read to council.
Moorsel said a community that is looking to prosper must take the time to interact with its largest residential construction stakeholders. He said more direct engagement could have occurred.
“While the municipality has noted that they have fulfilled their requirement according to the Development Charges Act, this is only the minimum consultation that is expected,” he said.
Moorsel added he is not against development charges. In fact, he said he wishes to have them implemented thoughtfully for the new home buyer, who will be a future taxpayer.
Bondy’s motion asking for further engagement and recommendations on any possible changes to the bylaw return to council within 90 days was successful.
“Their concern was that they were not engaged well enough,” he said. “We ran into this with the (homeless) shelter, and we don’t want to go down that road twice.”
Councillor Steve Pinsonneault agreed and said the development charges would not be good for business and would cripple the new housing market.
According to the report presented during the Aug. 8 meeting, Chatham-Kent plans to spend $37.85 million over the next five years on growth-related infrastructure, not including water and wastewater.
Having the new development charges in place will provide $26.24 million to help cover those costs, leaving $8.33 million, or $1.67 million annually, to be collected from property taxes or other funding sources.
“If the charges are reduced or repealed, those who paid them will get reimbursed the calculated amount at a later date after the 90-day consultation period is finished,” said Chatham-Kent’s General Manager of Community Development Bruce McAllister.