Drumheller’s inaugural National Indigenous People’s Day celebration was held on Wednesday, June 21 and was organized by local Indigenous liaison Lynn Fabrick. The day, which celebrates and honours Indigenous peoples, coincides with the summer solstice--the day with the longest daylight hours of the year--and Lynn shares it is a full day in which to celebrate. Activities kicked off at Dry Canyon Collectables and included traditional games and crafts, along with a sample of traditional foods such as bison, blueberries, and bannock. Celebrations continued into the evening at the new downtown plaza where some 30 people joined to play games and enjoy drumming and singing by Duane Red Old Man. During the friendship song, attendees were encouraged to join in the dance; about a dozen people joined the circle dance around the gazebo.

