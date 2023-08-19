To family and friends, Shane Gaudreau was more than a statistic and the annual fundraiser held in his memory is a reminder that the opioid crisis is far from over.
The third annual Rock the Bullet Tailgate Party in memory of the 29-year-old who passed away in 2020 takes place at the Silver Bullet food stand on Sunday.
The family-friendly event features food, live music from noon until 10:30 p.m. and a silent auction with proceeds going toward those who help the homeless and people with substance misuse disorders in the community.
Shane is the late son of Gilles and Linda Gaudreau and sister to Amanda, owners of the iconic food stand on Lasalle Boulevard.
“Shane was a one-of-a-kind,” sister Amanda said. “He was my younger brother and my only sibling. He had the biggest heart and a major soft spot for kids.
"Although he never had any of his own, he cherished his nephews and niece like they were his own. He was the first one to lend a hand. He was also a skilled carpenter and a very good handyman. He had a passion for fishing.”
However, her brother struggled with addiction for many years and attempted rehab several times. Sadly, he died a day before he was scheduled to enter treatment again.
“He definitely was not a quitter,” said Amanda. “He tried and fought very hard to try to get better, but the addiction was just too strong.”
Since its inception, Rock the Bullet has benefited numerous community organizations that work directly with homeless and people struggling with substance misuse disorders.
Those organizations include the Blue Door Kitchen, Grace Family Church, The Go-Give Project, Auntie Vie's Pantry. This year, proceeds will go to Momma Nat and Kaylee's Outreach and SOS (Sudbury Outreach Support), two groups that provide on-the-street support via food, clothing, blankets, first aid and toiletries to the homeless community.
“These people are people first and foremost and should not be defined by a label given to them due to the situation they are in,” said Amanda. “This is why it's important to me and my family.
"Shane was labeled an addict by those who didn't know him. But he was so much more than that. Our main goal with this fundraiser is to bring awareness and education to the public and, of course, to help.”
Entrance to the event is free but a monetary donation or items like pre-packed snacks, water, used clothing and blankets are appreciated.
Amanda said the fundraiser also raises awareness about the challenges faced by those people attempting rehabilitation.
“The opioid crisis is real,” she said. “It’s not something we should be pushing to the backburner. It needs to be on display and out there because maybe then people will start to understand just how bad it is and how it affects everyone, not only the ones who are addicts and who are homeless. These people have families and friends who need support, too.”
Amanda said the wait times for a bed at a recovery centre are “way too long. And the number of beds available are just not enough.”
There is also a lack of support when they return to their community, she said.
“Getting into a detox centre is one thing, but then most are sent home, or back to the streets, to wait for a spot at a recovery centre,” she said. “Those wait lists are sometimes months. These people need help immediately, not six months down the road. And this is why the relapse rates are sky-high and this is why the high number of overdoses are happening.”
More details about the event can be found on the Silver Bullet’s Facebook page.
Public parking is available at the TD Bank across the street from the food stand.
