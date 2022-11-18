While other area municipal councils saw some turnover, the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council began its term last week with no changes.
It was more of a formality, as each councillor from the previous term was re-elected during October’s municipal election.
That includes Mayor Corinna-Smith-Gatcke, who was acclaimed; Brian Mabee, Jeff Lackie and Terry Fodey returned for Ward 1; Mark Jamison, Gordon Ohlke for Ward 2; and Brock Gorrell for Ward 3.
Each member of council was sworn in and gave brief remarks at Tuesday's meeting.
Afterwards, Coun. Ohlke was selected as Deputy Mayor for a two-year term.
Coun. Fodey was nominated for the Deputy Mayor position by Coun. Mabee, however, Fodey declined. Fodey instead put forth Ohlke’s name for nomination. Ohlke accepted and the rest of council approved.
Smith-Gatcke provided comments on her return to the mayor’s seat, along with the rest of council’s.
"It is an honour to return to my seat as mayor of the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands," said Smith-Gatcke. "While I was acclaimed, I know the collective work that we did here at council over the last four years spoke volumes to our taxpayers.
"We owe a great deal to the staff, who helped us navigate a very difficult and uncertain time. Trust is paramount. And trust is earned. And I believe we have done that. With the shift in election grandstanding, visceral attacks, and plain mistruths, the average voter is very confused and sometimes angry. In the age of social media, credibility can be questioned in an instant because of people’s perceived knowledge of an issue.
"I would sincerely encourage all of you who are interested in what we do, please come to the source. We sit around this horseshoe because taxpayers voted us in. And we are happy and willing to discuss any issue pertaining to council business. On the operational side, we are glad to connect you with the appropriate staff member to answer questions or help find the solution to any problem. We are here to serve.”
Smith-Gatcke also praised council and the township staff's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also touched on major projects ahead, like the construction of a new firehall near Seeley’s Bay and the rehabilitation of the Ivy Lea Warf.
The TLTI mayor told council that the next four years will be difficult, given the state of the broader economy.
"People are struggling, and the township is really no different. Costs have escalated and we’ll need to make tough decisions to ensure our books remain balanced, while we prepare for growth and building we hope to see in the future," she said.
The mayor also discussed council’s move, in its second budget, to increase taxes fairly significantly compared to recent years.
"We were not funding our own reserves," she said. "We were relying on the casino funds to do that on behalf of the taxpayer. With the advancement of the COVID pandemic a year later, what we hoped would never happen, happened. The tap was turned off. The casino (Shoreline Casino Thousand Islands) was closed and therefore, the transfer payments we once relied upon all but disappeared. It was little solace that we had started the process of limiting our dependency, but it was a stark reminder that we have no control over a private business at any time."
Smith-Gatcke ended her remarks by thanking her family and staff, while saying she’s enjoyed her role as mayor of TLTI and looks forward to serving the Township the next four years.
