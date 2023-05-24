Work-life balance came into sharper focus for a lot of people after the Covid-19 pandemic. With worker shortages everywhere, including municipalities, Southwest Middlesex council approved a series of changes meant to keep staff from leaving for greener pastures.
The administrative and treasury departments will switch from hourly pay to salaries, work only 35 hours per week, and get flex time that allows staff to have a shorter lunch if they so choose and bank those hours for time off another day.
Paid overtime had been removed. That banked time also has to be used that year, and department heads still need to approve when that time is taken to avoid a vacant municipal office on Mondays and Fridays.
“People are looking for work-life balance, and we’re finding out there that a lot of organizations including some that we’ve lost a couple people from here to just offered a little more of a work-life balance,” said CAO Mike Henry at the May 10 council meeting.
“The intent of this is OK, instead of taking a day off for a doctor’s appointment, use your flex day,” said Henry.
“Usually it works out to a maximum of nine to 12 days at the very most per year,” he added.
Council unanimously passed the changes, with an amendment by Deputy Mayor Mike Sholdice to have a report come back in a year to see how well the changes are working. Councillors Mark McGill and Amy Choi were not present.
The 35-hour week is already in place in most Ontario municipalities, including neighbours Lucan-Biddulph, Strathroy-Caradoc, and Adelaide Metcalfe. The municipality will save $4,144 in payroll management and processing.
“Nine in 10 Canadians are looking for a four-day work week. I’m not necessarily in agreeance with that, especially in the public sector that we work in. But this certainly offers the best of both worlds and actually enhances customer service with reduced down time over lunch, etc. for staff to make sure we take of residents who come in,” said Henry.