With five more days to go in round four, Swan Hills is maintaining a healthy lead against Whitecourt. As of Tuesday evening (March 21), Swan Hills has 64.42% (469) of the votes, while Whitecourt trails behind at 35.58% (259).
If we can stay on top in this race, we will win the Provincial Championship for the second year in a row! And then we'll move on to take on the B.C., Saskatchewan, and Manitoba Champions for the Western Canada championship.
Things are looking good for the Hills at the moment, but we can't afford to take our eyes off the prize! With a much higher population than Swan Hills, Whitecourt could quickly turn these numbers around. Round four ends on March 26; we're almost there!
So, if you haven't done so, vote for Swan Hills on the SnowRiders website. Put the call out on social media and ask your family, friends, and followers to get in on the action to put us over the top!
And then, get ready to vote again in Round 5.
We can do this, Swan Hills!!
snoriderswest.com/sledtown_showdown/alberta
Get your vote in before the March 26 cutoff.