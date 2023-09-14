One adult is in custody following reports of disturbances in downtown Paris on Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.
In a news release issued Wednesday evening, Brant County OPP said they responded to calls about a suspicious person in the area of Paris Central Elementary School on both days.
The school principal, Latha Reuben, sent a message to parents and guardians on Tuesday informing them that a “non-custodial parent” of a student entered the school just before 9 a.m. She communicated that all staff and students were safe.
“Staff are to be commended for their quick and effective response. Police were called immediately and took the individual into custody,” the message said, “I also want to reassure our families that our doors remain locked each school day, with access only when a staff member unlocks the door at appropriate times.”
On Wednesday, parents and guardians received a second notification from the school informing them that, “Out of caution related to the possible sighting of the individual from yesterday’s incident,” children were kept indoors over afternoon recess. “The police confirmed there was no safety concern. Additionally, a trespass letter is being issued to this individual,” the message said.
Brant OPP said an arrest — of a 36-year-old of no fixed address — happened in the area of Broadway Street and Emily Street on Wednesday.
The individual is in custody while awaiting a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford.
Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County.