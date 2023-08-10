No weather records were broken in July, but the month saw the intensifying of the hot, dry weather patterns that began in June.
“An upper ridge dominated the large-scale pattern for most of the month,” says Southeast Fire Centre Fire Forecaster Jesse Ellis, who tracks weather trends in the region. “The mean monthly temperature of 22.8°C was 2.6 degrees above average.”
That’s a little below the record-high mean average temperature, set during the 2021 heat dome. This month, no daily high or low temperature records were broken, either.
While there were a few upper troughs that managed to overcome the stabilizing effects of the dominant upper ridge, they lost most of their moisture by the time they reached the West Kootenay, the forecaster says.
Ellis says the region only saw two events – on the 10th and 12th – that produced more than a trace of rain. The combined total for the month was just 5 millimetres – only 10% of normal.
“Total July rainfall has been below average for each of the last 10 years,” Ellis notes.
The long-term forecast predicted a chance of some rain passing through the region early in August, but hot, dry weather was expected to continue into early September.