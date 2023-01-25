Limerick Township council will be looking into procuring a salt/sand dome, according to their discussions at their Jan. 16 meeting, to preclude salt from the winter sand from leaching into the groundwater and potentially contaminating drinking water and the environment. It would cost in excess of $140,000. They will even have a delegation at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference on Jan. 22 to 24 to look at possible grants or funding to make this happen. The township will have updates on any grants or funding they succeed in getting for this endeavor after the ROMA conference.
At their Jan. 16 meeting, Limerick Township council heard from Victoria Tisdale, clerk and treasurer, who had put an information package, authored by Tisdale and Greg Maxwell, public works supervisor, into the agenda for the delegation council would present to ROMA on Jan. 23.
In this information package, they presented the following information to attempt to procure any available grants or funding available to them; in a study done by Cambium Environmental, it was found that the salt contained within the winter sand being stored on site at the municipal garage within the township was leeching into the groundwater. This was potentially affecting the well water of residents who live downstream from the site. Cambium recommended installing a salt/sand dome to store this winter sand and preclude any of the salt from further leeching into the groundwater on-site, and potentially affecting the drinking water of nearby residents. It also has the potential to negatively impact wildlife and vegetation in the vicinity of the salt/sand piles.
According to the Ontario.ca website, any de-icing chemicals or sand/salt stockpiles need to be protected from precipitation or surface runoff at all times. To that effect, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks recommends permanent structures with an impervious apron (preferably asphalt) and dyked (to prevent salt seepage into the ground) to house road salt or winter sand whenever possible.
The township is looking at a 40’ wide by 80’ long by 30’high structure to hold approximately 3,500 tonnes of salt/sand mixture, which would be located at the municipal garage. The base will be composed of 144 concrete blocks coated with an asphalt coating to preclude any of the winter sand from potentially
leeching salt into the ground. XL Shelter (XLShelter.com) has given the township a quote for $140,000 for the structure, while they are still waiting on a quote for the asphalt coating.
Limerick Township, with its limited tax base for new expenditures as it is a small, rural municipality, thus needs to look for government grants and funding to cover the cost of a potential sand/salt dome, which as stated, would cost $140,000 for the structure itself, and an undetermined amount for the asphalt that would need to cover the concrete blocks at the base, as they are still awaiting a quote.
Limerick Township council will provide an update on any grants or funding they are able to procure for this sand/salt dome project after they return from the ROMA conference, at their February council meeting.