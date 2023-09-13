The cost of maintaining streets may be high, but it is “standard business,” as engineering and public works committee chairperson and Ward 3 councillor Melissa Hardy said at a CBS public council meeting August 15.
Hardy moved to award the contract for 2023 street upgrading, paving and sidewalks to Weir’s Construction Limited for $2,928,252, including HST.
Hardy also moved a motion to take care of the Town’s salt supply for the coming winter. Avalon Coal, Salt and Oil Limited will supply the gritty white stuff to fight the cold white stuff at a cost of $128.78 per tonne, plus HST.
The motion is an unavoidable one, according to Hardy. “We need salt come November,” she said.
“And we’ve got to talk about it in August?” quipped Mayor Darrin Bent.
Both the motion for the 2023 contract for street upgrading, paving and sidewalks and the motion for supply and delivery of road salt passed unanimously.