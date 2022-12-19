The firefighting community across Alberta is saddened by the unexpected loss of Qualified Officer Curtis Noble, a local father of three.
Noble served on the executive board of the Alberta Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics Association, holding the title of executive vice president.
“His dedicated and passionate leadership lead to numerous improvements for firefighters, first responders and workers in Alberta and Canada,” reads a Friday Facebook post by the association. “Curtis was an advocate for mental health supports and removing the stigma for first responders to ask for help.”
Cancer coverage for firefighters and their families was important to Noble and he led numerous improvements in this area, tirelessly lobbying governments. He also worked to ensure the health, safety, rights and entitlements of all firefighters was understood and supported.
The Medicine Hat Firefighters, Local 263, wrote on Friday, “his compassionate attitude, passion for family and service, as well as his laugh will be sorely missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.”
Noble grew up in Medicine Hat, attending St. Michael’s, St. Mary’s and graduating from McCoy in 1999. He played junior football in Victoria for four years following graduation and later coached football in Swift Current and at McCoy.
Noble began attending Lakeland College in 2004 and received a diploma in Emergency Services Technology and a certificate as an Emergency Medical Technician. He worked as a firefighter in Swift Current and casual EMT for the city’s ambulance service. He returned to Medicine Hat in 2010 following the birth of twin girls. His youngest daughter was born the day of his first shift with the Medicine Hat Fire Department.
From a Sept. 21, 2021, Facebook post by the Medicine Hat Fire Fighters, Noble wrote, “My time as a Medicine Hat Fire Fighter has been overwhelmingly positive. I enjoy being able to come to work every day with a group of like-minded individuals that want nothing more than to help and protect those that they serve.”