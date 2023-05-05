NORTH PERTH – North Perth has now introduced an Additional Residential Units Registration program. On April 17, North Perth council approved the implementation of the Additional Residential Unit (ARU) Registration Program. The purpose of this is to promote consumer safety as well as ensuring that these ARUs are known to emergency services.
ARUs are self-contained units that have a private kitchen, bathroom and sleeping area. These are different from other residential uses because they are an accessory to the primary dwelling on the property. They come in many forms and can be located within the primary dwelling or within other structures on the property.
The continued support and implementation of this ARU registration program is an initiative that is included in North Perth’s Housing Workplan. In addition to the registration program, an ARUs Guide has been developed to aid property owners in constructing an ARU on their property.
Property owners with ARUs must obtain a building permit for each on their property and complete all necessary inspections. At their meeting, council approved a one-year moratorium on ARU registration fees in place until April 17, 2024.
To learn more about ARUs, visit www.northperth.ca/ARU.