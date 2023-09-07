ELORA – Township staff are looking for alternative options for replacing the Victoria Park stairs at the Elora Gorge as the proposed renovations are over $200,000 over budget.
Coming to Committee of the Whole on Monday, staff are recommending that the project be paused while opportunities for leveraging other sources, funding through a grant partnership etc. are considered.
With tender results received in August, at a cost of $625,000, the proposed upgrades are over budget by approximately $250,000.
As part of the 2023 budget, $310,000 was previously approved for the replacement with partial funding by the Canada Community Building Fund.
“Unfortunately, the cost to build and install the stairs exceeds the current budget available,” said the report. “In the meantime, the current stairs will remain and staff will advise council if conditions warrant closing the stairs due to risk concerns.”
According to the report, this could take months or years to secure and re-tendering would likely not result in a significant cost reduction given the current market price of materials required for this project.
Currently, the staircase is approximately 60 stone steps with a metal handrail leading only to the bottom of the rock face but ends at the bottom of the gorge, not providing direct access to the water edge.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.