GUYSBOROUGH – The Chedabucto Place Association, which manages the Chedabucto Place Performance Centre (CPPC) in Guysborough, held its annual general meeting on June 22.
Of greatest concern, upon reviewing the income statement covering the 2022-2023 fiscal year, was the expense of performances, almost $24,000 versus theatre revenue of just less than $20,000.
Board member Neil DeCoff said, “We’re not taking in enough to pay for our costs.”
The board had previously decided to increase their fees but, even so, incoming chair Wendy Paquette said, the organization would not make much money.
Also noted on the income statement was a large donation of $30,000 that went to new furniture in the green room and technical upgrades in the theatre.
Outgoing chair Jim Muise noted that the facility was shared with Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy and an ask had been made to share some technical upgrade costs.
In the report from the chair, Muise outlined the facility’s activities over the past year, including performances by the band Horsebath, a Johnny Cash tribute concert and the play Shadows in the Cove by Mulgrave Road Theatre.
“The offerings were widely varied and appreciated,” said Muise.
A discussion followed the chair’s report regarding promotion of events at the centre. Board members noted that following a performance they often heard from area residents that they weren’t aware of the event until after it had occurred.
Events are advertised on posters spread throughout the area, the CPPC Facebook page, by word of mouth and soon on the reboot of the organization’s website – www.chedabuctoplacetheatre.com.
The meeting concluded with the election of the board executive as follows: Wendy Paquette, chair; Mary Fisher, vice chair; Lois MacDonald, treasurer; and Ursula Ryan, secretary.