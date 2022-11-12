Noah Harse’s goal midway through the third period lifted the Flyers to a 4-4 tie with Exeter. Dylan Campbell, Joey Hayter and Parker Davidson also scored for Petrolia with all three registering their first career PJHL goal in the process. Evan Morningstar had two assists and Elijah Grant made 31 stops in the Flyer goal. A night later, Petrolia lost 3-0 in Mt. Brydges. The game was scoreless until late in the second period when the Bulldogs opened the scoring. They added two more goals in the third period. Grant made 40 saves in taking the goaltending loss. The Petrolia Flyers are home to the PJHL’s Yeck Division-leading Thamesford Trojans Thursday night at Greenwood. Game time is 7:30.
Home win for Petrolia Flyers
- , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Independent
