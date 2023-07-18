Naomi Rose Watkawarhi iake Lemay, 14, was in line at Hotspots at the Echoes of a Proud Nation Pow-Wow on Saturday afternoon when her eyes rolled back and she collapsed.
“As a parent, there is nothing more scary,” said her father, Ken Lemay, who was by her side.
Naomi had fainted from heat exhaustion; a medic who was waiting for food sprung to Naomi’s aid, a team soon following. Naomi was taken back to the family’s truck to sit in air conditioning.
“She needed to have some water splashed on her and for her to drink some water and iced tea for sugar,” said Ken.
Within 15 minutes, Naomi was fine, but the family didn’t take any chances – although they’d been at the powwow for less than an hour, they decided to head home. Ken soon heard rumours that several other people had fainted as well.
The heat on the Saturday afternoon was blistering, reaching around 30 degrees Celsius, and the sun was beating down on the powwow grounds. Meanwhile, the snaking concession lines at food booths – the main vendors of drinking water, with no taps freely available – were around an hour long.
“The heat was definitely an issue,” said Tanner Phillips, paramedic supervisor at the Kahnawake Fire Brigade (KFB). “There was a point where we were pretty overwhelmed with a lot of the calls for assistance from the attendees.”
There were about 10 personnel on scene, he said, but they were stretched to their limit on the Saturday afternoon.
The team was caught off guard, said Phillips, because there were relatively few calls last year, which was also scorching. While Phillips could not put a number on how many calls the paramedic team responded to, he is certain it was more hectic.
“It wasn’t something we were expecting at all. Usually we’ll get one or two ‘tripped and fell and twisted my ankle’ type of thing,” said Phillips.
“It all hit at the same time. I don’t think it helped that the food vendor lines were very long. Some people need to eat, need to drink, but they’re waiting in line for an hour.”
There were one or two more serious incidents that required transport to hospital, according to Phillips, but he would not comment on the nature of these calls and could not confirm whether these happened on the powwow grounds.
Most people were treated on scene, however. The KFB even had an air-conditioned camper on site to help people who needed to get out of the heat.
“We went through a ridiculous number of cold packs,” said Phillips. “We even had to get ice and start filling up baggies of ice and giving that out.”
Phillips, who was dancing in the powwow and not supposed to be working, even pitched in at points, donning regalia.
“Every year, we do anticipate it’s going to be hot,” said Kimberly Cross, who is tourism development manager at Kahnawake Tourism and a member of the powwow committee that organizes the event.
“We tell people coming in to drink a lot of water, stay hydrated. We tell people to bring hats and sunscreen and an umbrella. It’s not anything we can control. It’s up to everybody to take care of themselves,” she said.
“Every (food) booth has water,” she said.
The committee increased the number of food vendors this year to around 25. In addition to KFB paramedics, the Kahnawake Peacekeepers were also on site as usual to help foster a safe environment.
“Maybe there could be more done next year, but we haven’t talked about that at all this year,” said Cross.
According to Phillips, the Sunday was a lot more manageable, thanks to cooler temperatures and more cloud cover.