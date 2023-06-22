Disruptions in service announced for Gananoque
The Town of Gananoque has announced a couple of disruptions in service planned for the next few days.
The Gananoque Municipal Marina has rescheduled the disruption in service to June 26 and June 27. The marina will be experiencing power disruptions/outages as staff continues to address electrical concerns on certain areas of the docks.
Portions will be without power for a limited time. Once repairs are completed the power will be restored.
On Monday, docks up to and including the 500 series will be without power. The following day, the 700 series will be affected by a power outage.
These power outages may affect the marina WiFi
As well, until Friday at 3:30 p.m., the entrance to the alley between Hickory Street and Tanner Street will be temporarily closed at Tanner Street for sidewalk repairs.
For a detour route, it is being recommended to use the entrance off Hickory Street to enter and exit the alleyway.
Carriage display at Donevan’s Hardware
Donevan’s Hardware, a mainstay in Gananoque, will feature a tribute to the past, all summer long.
Recently, council approved a request to use a parking space directly in front of Donevan’s for a circa-1900 carriage to be displayed each Saturday and Sunday between sunrise and sunset in July and August.
Council approved the request in recognition of what is a lifetime of service to the town for Donevan’s Hardware and Charlie Donevan.
The carriage will serve as an attraction and as a throwback to what could have been seen on King Street more than a century ago.
The carriage will be on display during the day and stored at night.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)