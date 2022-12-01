BRUCE COUNTY – The Dec. 1 meeting of Bruce County council has more on the agenda than welcoming new members and electing a warden.
The council agenda includes the selection of committee chairs and appointments to boards and committees.
The county council agenda also includes a presentation by Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health for Grey-Bruce. The presentation outlines the role of the health unit.
A piece of business from the previous term of council involves a letter from Saugeen Shores on the testing of well water.
The letter states, in part, that due to the COVID-19 emergency, “policy changes by Grey-Bruce hospitals in 2020 resulted in a reduction in the number of available pick-up/drop-off locations in Grey-Bruce… Consequently, the Grey Bruce Health Unit had to relocate the locations from hospitals to… grocery stores, which had been deemed essential businesses and agreed to serve as temporary locations.”
Since the spring of 2022, the health unit was informed they would not be able to re-establish pick-up/drop-off locations at hospitals. There are currently only five permanent locations in Grey-Bruce’s 17 municipalities. This means residents often have to travel a significant distance to have well water sampled for E. coli and other contaminants. Both Saugeen Shores and the health unit have received complaints from members of the public.
The human services committee agenda includes a report by Christine MacDonald, director of human services, on the county’s community housing registry waitlist for the third quarter of 2022.
There are currently 951 applicants on the waitlist – 894 geared-to-income, and 57 market rent applications. This includes 282 families, 368 adults and 301 seniors. During the Jan. 1-Sept. 30 timeframe, 36 applicants were housed; 10 applicants were housed in the third quarter.
The report notes there have been significant increases in the number of applicants.
While the greatest number of applicants is in Saugeen Shores (181 families, 193 adults and 81 seniors), Kincardine comes a close second (142 families, 145 adults and 95 seniors), closely followed by Brockton (146 families, 126 adults and 76 seniors).
The museum committee meeting will involve a number of information items on collections, programming, education and outreach.
Corporate services includes a report on council remuneration and expenses for 2021. The person with the highest amount was Janice Jackson – $52,030.46. There were a number of county councillors with amounts varying between $25,000 and $28,000 – Mitch Twolan, Robert Buckle, Luke Charbonneau, Steve Hammell, and Chris Peabody.