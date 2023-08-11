Charity and Cameron West say they can’t count on one hand the number of friends and family members they know who have been murdered or have gone missing throughout their lives.
“Cameron has a cousin who’s missing. We have a lot of family, lots of friends from high school that are missing, that are murdered.
“We’re fairly young. My husband’s 40, I’m 37. The fact we have this many people missing or murdered in our lives is not okay,” Charity said. “This shouldn’t be a reality for Indigenous populations. All of our Indigenous communities know what’s going on to Indigenous people across Turtle Island. They know they have to be extra careful. They know we have to watch each others’ backs.”
In early May, Charity and Cameron set out on a cross-country walk across Canada to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people. The couple has about two-and-a-half months left in their 3,710-KM journey, where they’ve camped, stayed with friends and family, or been hosted by strangers in communities like Kanesatake, where they are currently staying with Al Harrington.
“My brother was murdered when I was a young man. Even today, his case is still unsolved. I was 16 or 17 then, and I’m 47 now, and the killer is still off scot-free. The RCMP didn’t want to do anything back then and they don’t want to now, and we never got closure on my brother’s killer,” explained Harrington, who immediately offered to host the couple when he heard about their journey. “That’s why I stepped up. It’s close to home for me. We need to raise awareness for these causes.”
Harrington and his son Nation completed a similar walk in 2021, where they trekked 1,000KM from Kanesatake to the former Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, in memory of the victims of the residential school system.
“When Nation and I did our walk, a lot of people saw us there, and it struck an interest, and people wanted to check us out and see what we were all about,” Harrington explained. “A lot of Canadians are unaware of a lot of our issues, and that’s coming from experience. A lot of people are clueless to the problems right here at home.”
Charity and Cameron knew from the outset that their journey would be one of mixed emotions. Over the past months, they’ve met with others who have been able to relate to their experiences, but the advocacy has also been painful.
“It’s tough, because every time you speak up about these things, you’re re-traumatized. You’re cutting open old wounds that you’re really trying to heal from, it’s an uphill battle for everyone,” Charity explained. “But we do this because we know we have to. There’s no other option. It’s been a physical feat. And it’s been very humbling.”
Though the couple is always together, they switch out along the way, walking several kilometres each before allowing the other to take over. They’re supported occasionally by other walkers, and are followed by a support car, which is covered in colourful handprints, all of which were physically printed on the car by residential school survivors, their families, or others who have been personally affected.
“One thing we’ve found as we’ve gone on is that these stories are not unique. They’re all pretty common to each other,” said Cameron. “And some of those people that have opened up to us, they haven’t talked about this, they haven’t talked about their loved one that was murdered or missing in like 50 years. They’ve been too scared to even talk to anyone.”
Cameron said that he wanted to complete the walk to help enact change for future generations.
“We have our children, we both have sons. They’ll have children soon. We’re doing it for them, it’s for the next generations that are coming,” he said. “We don’t want them to deal with trying to find our bodies in a landfill. Or trying to fight for them to even get our body back. There’s human rights that we should have, and we don’t want them to have to have this fight. I’d rather us have this fight than them.”
The couple said that one of their biggest goals is spreading the word about missing and murdered Indigenous people in the media. They explained that they have been particularly trying to reach non-Indigenous media, with the hope of galvanizing support to find more allies and advocates.
“These realities are not taught in school. The ongoing genocide that Indigenous communities are facing is not taught. Indigenous people are targeted and it’s really important that non-Indigenous recognize this, so that way they can start advocating and start speaking up, because we’re stronger united,” Charity said. “Then we help all our vulnerable populations. We help everyone.”
Charity and Cameron ask supporters to give their party a honk on the highways if they see them, and ask that drivers slow down for their truck. They can also be supported with monetary donations at mmipawarenesswalk@gmail.com. The couple expect to visit Kahnawake as they continue their walk in the coming days.