Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMAGAMI - The Temagami Forest Management Corporation introduced itself to the new council of Temagami, to welcome ideas and suggestions to help the Crown agency with its mandates for economic development.
The corporation started operations this past summer after incorporating in 2020.
Its development is a partnership with Temagami and other South Temiskaming municipalities as well as the First Nations and forest industry representatives. With its formation, the corporation is now a Crown agency of the Province of Ontario, overseen by a local board chaired by Faye Johnson.
Its formation was made possible through the support of Temagami and other area mayors and reeves, said John Kenrick, who has been a key player in bringing the local forest management corporation into being.
The corporation made a presentation to the new council December 13.
Kenrick noted the development of the Temagami Forest Management Corporation was possible because of the support over the last decade from the Municipality of Temagami, and mayors and reeves of the South Temiskaming area.
Mark Stevens, hired this year as the general manager of the corporation, outlined its mandates and encouraged council to share any ideas it has which could aid in future opportunities.
Temagami Mayor Dan O'Mara noted discussions have already been taking place within the municipality, and the town does want to have representatives of the Temagami Forest Management Corporation visit the municipal industrial park to become familiar with what is available there for economic development opportunities.
“Any little bit of economic development or growth would be appreciated,” he said.
“I know council is very interested in working with anyone who is able to move things forward.”
He stated that the municipality and the corporation should ensure they keep the avenues open for sharing ideas.
“You need to know what we think, but if there is anything we as a council can do to help you, you have to let us know,” he said.
The Temagami Forest Management Corporation is the second one of its type in the province.
“It has the right people around the table to make a difference,” O'Mara said.
“We look forward to working with the new corporation.”