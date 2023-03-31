The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has charged three with Impaired Driving related offences during the period of March 29-31.
On March 29 Officers charged 54-year old Gerard Bailey was charged with blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs in more than two hours following a traffic stop in the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd in Oakville.
Also on March 29, officers arrested 40-year old Melissa Khedar of Oakville with blood alcohol concentration 80 mgs of alcohol following a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of the QEW and Walker's Line.
In the area of Mill St. East and Bower St in Acton, Officers charged 33 year old Stephen Bennett of Hillsburgh with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more within two hours.
Police remind the public that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is considered a crime in progress. Call 9-1-1 to immediately report a suspected impaired drivers.
HRPS' Twitter and Facebook accounts are not monitored 24 hours/ day and should not be used for this purpose.
Please remember that those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.