CHESTERVILLE – Playing three games over four days, the North Dundas Rockets are down by a game and face elimination from the playoffs this weekend.
The Rockets continued their second round National Capital Junior Hockey League series against defending champions, the Clarence Castors, playing three games in four days. North Dundas trailed Clarence in the series 2-0.
On the road in Clarence Creek March 16, the Rockets scored a 2-1 win to get back into the series. The Castors took the lead 13 minutes into the game on the power play. North Dundas’ Jarret Ladouceur tied the game with a power play goal in the second period. Jordan Heuff scored the game winner for the Rockets three minutes into the third period, cementing a 2-1 lead and the game three win.
The series returned to Chesterville March 18, where the Rockets again overcame an early 1-0 Castors’ lead.
Parker Lefebvre scored twice in the second period, while Ladouceur scored once to propel the Rockets into a 3-1 lead by the end of the second period. Ethan Guy and Cole Hodges each scored in the third period to extend the Rockets lead. North Dundas defeated Clarence 5-1.
With the series tied at two games apiece, the teams played once more on Sunday (March 19).
As with game four of the series, the Rockets rallied from behind to overtake the Castors in the second period.
Clarence led 2-0 when Cam Sherrer scored, followed by a pair of goals by Cameron Cotnam. The Rockets led 3-2 as the teams entered the third period.
North Dundas was unable to hold on to the one goal lead in the third period. Clarence forwards Cooper Hudson and Nikolas Guindon scored to take a 4-3 lead and the game five win.
Facing playoff elimination, the Rockets look to force a deciding game seven on March 25 in Chesterville. Puck drop for that game is 7:30 p.m.
If needed, game seven will take place on March 26 in Clarence Creek. The winner of this series will face the winner of the South Grenville Rangers/Gatineau Hull-Volant series in the league finals. The Rangers and Hull-Volant series is tied 2-2.