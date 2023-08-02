The province's ambulance service says it's expanded air ambulance service to Grand Manan through a contractor, but it's still working on a permanent medevac service.
In a press release Wednesday from Ambulance New Brunswick, the service says it's expanded its contract with Voyageur Aviation to boost pilot staffing and "maximize usage" of the air ambulance's secondary plane, which is also a King Air 200 stationed in Moncton.
When "operational requirements, including pilot staffing and aircraft maintenance, allow," the plane will be on the island, according to ANB spokesperson Christianna Williston.
"ANB remains focused on providing the best in emergency medical care to the patients they serve and continues planning for an aircraft that will be stationed on the island of Grand Manan, and today’s announcement is a significant step toward that goal," Health Minister Bruce Fitch is quoted as saying in the release.
Bonnie Morse, mayor of the Village of Grand Manan, said she has "mixed emotions" about the announcement.
"We're happy that there will be some island-based service," she said. "But we're not going to be satisfied, or we're not going to have full access to health care, until we have an island-based service here full-time."
Since federal Transport Canada rules governing flight and duty time for pilots came into effect in December, local medevac company Atlantic Charter suspended air ambulance flights, saying it didn't have the resources to provide them without "necessary support."
ANB had been using services like LifeFlight in Halifax and the Canadian Forces rescue helicopter in Greenwood, N.S., when its own air ambulance wasn't available. In the release, ANB said it would continue to use those as a backup.
That has meant waits for some patients in need of critical care, with resident Tatum Frost, who organized a rally on the island in May, telling Brunswick News that her mother had to wait more than two and half hours after a stroke to reach a hospital in Saint John.
"It's always that fear that we don't have that service here," Morse said. "Being so remote and so far from mainland New Brunswick, this is the option we have if it's an urgent situation to try and get medical care."
She said that while there were no "dire" circumstances, July was a good example of the concerns around island-based service because the amount of fog made it difficult to land
"There are windows of opportunity where you could take off," she said. "If you've got an island-based service, you can take advantage of those windows and be able to do a medevac without relying on trying to hit those windows from somewhere on the mainland."
Morse said the village has had ongoing calls with the Department of Health from last fall through the summer.
"As we were looking for interim solutions ... this is one of the things that we talked about," Morse said. "We were hopeful that it could have happened sooner than this, but at least at this point it's happened."
According to the release, Voyageur Aviation has been the province's air ambulance provider for 25 years, and is recruiting additional pilots to provide the new service.