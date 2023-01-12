Clive village council directed staff to alter their traffic bylaw after a local business requested the ability to move heavy vehicles on a residential road.
The decision was made after the business owner appeared as a delegation at the Jan. 9 regular meeting of council.
Bobbie Schmidt appeared before council representing the water well servicing and project management company she co-owns with Kevin Schmidt that has plans to purchase a parcel of property at 4714 48th Ave.
“In order to operate our business an exemption of heavy traffic is needed,” stated a letter from the Schmidts.
“We expect some instances where heavy trucks will need access to our business for deliveries and possibly to assist with our business contracts. We believe there will be minimal occurrences but do need an exemption just to be sure our business can operate unobstructed.”
During discussion Bobbie also pointed out the business may get deliveries on oversize vehicles.
Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney stated that the village’s traffic bylaw defines a heavy vehicle as weighing more than 6,500 kg.
Bobbie also provided councillors with photographs of the vehicles her business will be using, including two pick-up trucks, a skid steer and a few trailers.
The CAO stated it appeared all of the Schmidt’s vehicles should be fine without an exemption except for one trailer that, when loaded and pulled, could exceed the 6,500 limit.
Bobbie stated her business plans don’t call for any more vehicles and the only larger vehicles coming to the site would be from partners bringing something to their shop.
Looking at a map it was illustrated that the stretch of 48th Ave. runs east of Main Street. The CAO noted Main Street can handle the heavy load so no exemption is needed, but the section of 48th Ave. heading east to the site in question would require an exemption.
The CAO noted that 48th Ave. is currently third on the road construction priority list and the road in question, as it sits, isn’t in great condition.
After Bobbie completed her presentation and left the meeting councillors debated her request.
Coun. Norma Penney stated this isn't the first time this piece of land has been brought to council with a business proposal attached, and Penney stated she didn’t see a problem with granting the exemption.
Coun. Sarah Fahey agreed, adding the village council is trying to promote small business in the community.
Mayor Lucy Henry noted that the road in question already needs to be replaced anyway. “It’s not brand new pavement,” said the mayor.
It was noted at the meeting that the Schmidts’ request was purely for the weight exemption and other permits would be dealt with at the Municipal Planning Commission as required.
Councillors unanimously approved by resolution to have village staff draft a new traffic bylaw that includes the exemption requested by the Schmidts and bring that bylaw back for consideration at a future meeting.