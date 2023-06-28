MULGRAVE – The Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) held its annual general meeting on June 15 at its headquarters in Mulgrave.
ECRL CEO Laura Emery provided information on the organization’s 2023-2024 budget to The Journal via email the following week. Municipal contributions to revenue are $297,300. Contributions from each of the municipalities served are as follows: Inverness County, $124,400; Richmond County, $79,100; District of Guysborough, $40,700; District of St. Mary’s, $18,800; Town of Mulgrave, $6,200; and Town of Port Hawkesbury, $28,100.
Provincial contributions add up to $990,400 through general operating funding, as well as equity and French grants.
The greatest expenditure is staffing, with $901,532 going to payroll and benefits. Library services, the second largest item on the expenditure ledger, at $137,266, includes library collections, physical and digital; provincial interlibrary loans system and catalogue; programming and promotion; open library annual subscription in Guysborough; and Port Hawkesbury self-check service and maintenance.
Other expenditures include board and operational travel, facility insurance, computers and software, shipping and office supplies.
The meeting concluded with the election of board officers: Chair Clair Rankin, Vice-Chair Courtney Mailman and Treasurer Claude Poirier.