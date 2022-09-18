For Grey Highlands council candidate Brian McCulloch, running for council is the natural progression of his working career that spans over 40 years.
Geography and Environmental Studies were his focus in post-secondary studies and he worked with the Ministry of the Environment, Water Resources for three summers. Over the years, his career in education involved teaching, representing teachers as District President OSSTF and as an administrator in the Peel District School Board.
“Once I retired from education, I ran a consulting business with my wife that focused on understanding diversity, improving communication in businesses and carrying out the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act legislation. I have a history of volunteer service in this community where I have lived for the last 21 years. I have worked with the Beaver Valley Ratepayers Association, the Kimberley Community Association, Landfill Operations Task Force, Council Remuneration Task Force and The Friends of the Kimberley Forest,” he said.
McCulloch would like to be involved with the major decision-making for the municipality.
“My candidacy is a result of me wanting to continue to be a more significant part of the decisions for changes and growth coming to the rural and urban communities in Grey Highlands,” he said. “I want to help provide the direction and focus to achieve our goals of moving forward and being accountable to the residents of the municipality.”
McCulloch’s priorities for the next four years include:
“Challenges are everywhere. On any one topic, ask a group of people and you will get a wide spectrum of replies, some quite passionate. I believe that it’s important to be polite in any disagreement,” he said. “My commitment to you is that on any issue, I will do the appropriate research, ask questions, listen to the variety of opinions and make an informed choice that respects the pillars of the Grey Highlands strategic plan that were produced after extensive community-based consultation. It truly reflects the desires collectively of everyone.”
The municipal election is Oct. 24, 2022. To confirm you are on the voter's list, or to find out about advance voting options, visit the Grey Highlands website here.