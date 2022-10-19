Whitney -- Ethel LaValley is no stranger to municipal politics, having served as mayor, reeve and councillor for 24 years, but she is returning as a candidate for mayor in South Algonquin following a break from municipal politics of several years.
“I’m running on my experience, leadership and commitment to this council,” she said.
When long-time Mayor Jane Dumas announced she was retiring, Ms. LaValley said she felt it was the perfect time to run. She noted her past experience is an asset for the municipality.
A young woman when she was first elected to council in Airy Township, she enjoyed the position and contributing to her municipality. Eventually the municipality amalgamated into South Algonquin.
“I was on council and took an elected position in Toronto as the secretary treasurer for the Ontario Federation of Labour,” she explained.
She was living in Toronto during her career and then lived in Lake St. Peter with her husband.
“I stayed there a bit and kept coming back to Whitney,” he said. “This is my hometown.”
Born and raised in Whitney, she loves her community and is excited to be running for mayor again.
“You get stars in your eyes and move to Toronto,” she laughed.
She said coming back to her hometown of Whitney and running for council again she finds while some things have changed, many of the needs remain the same.
“It goes around in a circle,” she said. “The players have changed but things stay the same.”
During her time on council she not only made a difference in her township, but also made changes in the provincial level. She was vice-president of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) at one point.
“I bring the township a lot of experience,” she said of her candidacy.
She was a member of the Renfrew County District Health Unit Board and also chaired the area medical centre and library board.
“I am fairly proud of that, to see the South Algonquin Health Team and the library is thriving in Whitney and Madawaska,” she noted.
Involved with amalgamation and chairing the amalgamation committee, she is proud of her municipality. There is a strong connection with her municipality and their neighbours in Renfrew County, she noted.
“We belong to the District of Nipissing but we get services in Renfrew County,” she said. “Some may go to Bancroft for some services. Others go to Barry’s Bay.”
Ms. LaValley has been busy campaigning and enjoying speaking to residents.
“The big issue as I go around is the whole housing issue,” she said. “It is very much a priority here, not being able to find places to rent, not being able to find places in general.”
Tackling the housing crisis and work in the community is important. Working with associations like AMO and the Associations for Rural Municipalities of Ontario (ROMA) in housing strategies is important, Ms. LaValley said.
“We need to talk about what we can do, whether it is multi-use housing, apartments,” she said.
Providing some incentives to enable people to be a landlord would be important, she said, adding in earlier years there were people who rented out rooms and this provided a housing option.
“We can’t bring our young people home,” she said. “There is no place for them to live. I believe the answers are in working together. This is a large issue.”
Canvassing in her community and being in the community is a real joy to her in her retirement years, she said.
“I love the small community feeling in Whitney,” she said.
People reach out to help if someone has a need and know their neighbours, she said.
“It’s a nice feeling to know if I need someone I can call them.”
This is a beautiful part of Ontario, she added.
“I like the fact when I look out the window here I see the beautiful colours,” she said “We are the Eastern door of Algonquin Park. What more could you want?”
Proud of her Algonquin heritage, she is a member of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan. Ms. LaValley is also bringing a very well-known name to the campaign. Not only has her impact been felt in South Algonquin, but in the greater area. She ran recently as the NDP candidate in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke in the provincial election.
In terms of hobbies, Ms. LaValley just enjoys being with people.
“I like to be out and about in the community,” she said. “I like to talk to people and shop in the local area.”
Spending time with family, including her daughter and grandson in Bowmanville, is also very important to her.
“If I had a hobby, it would be reading newspapers and following politics,” she laughed.