If you’re gonna travel the world, maple candies are the best ambassador of Canada.
I was doing the circumpolar meeting of Native languages in Tromsø, Norway.
I had an eagle feather on my microphone.
There was the Mongolian delegation that was there.
We had an interpreter that said, “They’d like to know where you’re from.”
So I pulled out a maple candy and said, “We’re from here.”
Well every day, they’d come with their interpreters and ask, “Do you have another candy?” And the interpreter wanted one too.
I explained to him why it was an eagle feather and why it was there. I explained to him the whole truth and honesty about what we’re doing.
I received a package in the mail. There were 24 Mongolian eagle tail feathers in the package. They’re big eagles, it’s a big bird compared to North American eagles. There was a note saying, “Can we get more candy?”
*
Tóka’ onhontsakwé:kon tenhsatstikáhwha’, akwáh tokèn:’en wáhta’ otsikhè:ta’ teiakowennáhkwen ne Korahró:non.Tromsø, Norway tionkwatkenníson’ ne Othore’kehró:non Onkwehón:we nihatiwennò:ten’s.
À:kweks aò:nahs wa’keniión:ten’ nakwá:wen kawennowanáhtha’.
Kentióhkwaien’ ne Mongolia nithoné:non tho thón:ne’skwe’. Iontionkwè:taien’ ki’ tseià:ta iontewennakará:tats wa’ì:ron’, “Rón:nehre’ ahonaterièn:tarake’ ka’ nitisé:non.”
Wa’ktáhko’ ne wáhta’ otsikhè:ta’ tánon’ wa’kì:ron’ “kèn:’en nitionkwé:non.”Thia'tewenhniserá:ke, ronónha tánon’ ne rontewennakará:tats enthón:ne’ tánon’ enhatiri’wanón:ton’, “ó:ia’ ken satsikhè:taien’?” Tánon’ ne iontewennakará:tats ni’ ò:ni’ teiakotonhontsó:ni nénska.Wahi’nikonhraientáhsten’ oh nontié:ren à:kweks aò:nahs kátstha’ tánon oh nontié:ren tho kaní:ionte’. Orihwakwé:kon wahi’nikonhraientáhsten’ tsi niiakwatiéhrha’. Onkenerotsheró:ta’se’. 24 niwa’kóhsake ne Mongolian à:kweks ítewa. Kontikowá:nen ne à:kweks, sénha kontikowá:nen tsi ní:ioht ne kèn:’en. Kahiatónhseri kahiá:ton, “Enwá:ton’ ken shé:kon ensehskwatsikhè:tanonte’?”