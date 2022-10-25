A New Brunswick-wide free cancer support and counselling program, launched this month by the Saint John-based Compassionate Grief Centre, is already seeing strong enrolment numbers in the region.
The centre is offering a non-medical program, which includes free private counselling services, educational sessions and support groups for cancer patients, as well as their families and their caregivers, said Sandy Maxwell, the centre's chief governance officer.
Counsellor Katarina Presti, with the Compassionate Grief Centre, said the new program has been doing well so far, with five people taking an advantage of its services and about half a dozen registrations have already been made for the organization's support groups starting next month.
"We're finding it very, very needed in Saint John," she said.
While there is "fabulous medical treatment" available in the province to assist in recovery from a cancer diagnosis, Presti said there is "little acknowledgement of the psycho-social aspect of receiving the cancer diagnosis for the family, the caregivers and the clients as well." As part of the program, the new counselling sessions are helping clients address their emotions related to the diagnosis.
The program is being offered virtually as cancer patients have compromised immune systems and are often juggling with multiple appointments, Maxwell said. She added that offering virtual sessions also helped the organization extend its services to people who are seeking help throughout New Brunswick.
New Brunswick has the second-highest rate of cancer in Canada per 100,000 people, the centre said in a press release, citing a Statistics Canada report for the week of Aug. 26.
"Cancer rates increase substantially with age and currently 37 per cent of New Brunswickers are age 55 or older which is a contributing factor," the release states.
Maxwell said the new cancer support program was put together after the organization received $26,000 in funding back in June from 100 Women Who Care of Greater Saint John. The Compassionate Grief Centre was also able to secure additional funds by hosting a charity auction at the Quispamsis Lions Club on Oct. 15, which raised more money than the organization had expected.
"Much to our surprise – we were hoping to raise $5,000 – we actually raised close to $12,000," Maxwell said.
These funds will help the organization keep the program going and also expand further to create a larger group, she said, noting that the organization currently has two counsellors working in its cancer support programs.
"Cancer triggers loss," Maxwell said, adding that after getting a cancer diagnosis at a hospital, there aren't many doors the person can knock on to seek non-medical help and support, which shows the need for the services the centre is offering.
"We can help you through that journey, we can help you cope with what's happening."