O’Connor Township, Ont. — Having the name Bishop Garfield Racicot can sometimes pay off.
The longtime O’Connor Township councillor was in Costa Rica for his niece’s wedding and when he showed his passport with his full name at the front desk, the manager of the resort quickly upgraded his ‘eminence’ to a first-class suite as well as his brother-in-law (“Brother John Wayne Price”) with free amenities including the use of jet skis.
“I got back to (the original suite) and told my wife Linda about that and she said, ‘You can’t do stuff like that. How are you going to explain me?’” Racicot said. “I said ‘Sister Linda’. She looked at me and gave me a glare.”
When he wasn’t getting upgrades based on his full name, Racicot has been serving as councillor in O’Connor since the late 1990s.
With Racicot and Alex Crane as the only incumbent councillors on the ballot, O’Connor’s council will have at least two new members after election day.
Racicot has some advice for the newcomers — get out there, be seen and help out.
“I hope people saw me, believed in what I contributed to our township,” said Racicot, who worked as a field design engineer with Hydro One for more than three decades. “You’ve got to show up for different functions. You’ve got to show up for the strawberry festivals and Christmas dinners and different social events. You’ve got to be a part of the community.
“Some people say, ‘I don’t believe in that.’ Well, you still have to put your two hours in or whatever it is and volunteer to do the dishes. That’s all part of the whole game together. We’re a small, bedroom community.
“We can survive on new blood, but all of them have to make sure they bring something positive to the table.”
Racicot says feasible maintenance of roads and networking with other municipalities/townships is the key for all smaller communities to cut down on costs to the taxpayers.
“With taxes, you want to minimize the increase,” Racicot said. “Taxes unfortunately are going to go up every year. We’ve had a couple of years where we could have went at a one per cent or two per cent increase or even a zero per cent increase, but we had to give at least a 0.5 per cent increase to ensure that we don’t dig into our reserves.”
Upon finding out that former longtime Conmee Mayor Kevin Holland was elected to provincial government by winning the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding for the Conservatives in June, Racicot, who served on many boards with Holland over the past 25 years, told the rookie MPP something that was, well, almost biblical.
“I want to thank you (Holland) for what you have done and what you are about to do,” laughed Racicot. “(Holland) looked at me and said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘It’s OK, it’s OK. I won’t ask for any favours yet.’”
Joining incumbents Raciciot and Crane on the O’Connor councillor ballot are newcomers Jon Hari, Brendan Rea, John Sobolta and Carly Torkkeli. Four seats are available.
O’Connor Mayor Jim Vezina had his position acclaimed as no candidate ran against him.
Municipal elections are set to take place on Oct. 24.