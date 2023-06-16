Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chiefs have put a hold on MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille’s attempt to accept a transfer of the contaminated land G&R Recycling occupies back to the community from Gary and Robert Gabriel.
Bonspille has stated publicly that this transfer is a prerequisite for the government to fund the remediation of the land.
“The federal government is willing to start the process of the G&R dumpsite,” he said in a press release. “Talks are progressing and ongoing, working towards an agreement. However, these four chiefs have stopped the process,” he continued, a reference to MCK chiefs Brant Etienne, Amy Beauvais, John Canatonquin, and Serge Otsi Simon, who signed last week’s band council resolution (BCR) stripping Bonspille of his portfolios and role as MCK spokesperson.
However, Council chiefs have argued that, without assurances from all levels of government, Kanesatake could be held liable in place of G&R’s owners.
“Robert came in and we discussed the issue with him, and we discussed our concerns over the whole thing,” said Simon, describing a Council meeting last Thursday. “In the end, we said no, we’re not going to accept this at the moment. We’re going to move quickly. We want to talk with the federal government, and we need to talk to the province. We need certain assurances, and then we’re going to see whether it’s feasible to take over the Oka letter from the Gabriel brothers.”
According to Beauvais, it could also undermine the community’s leverage with the owners of G&R.
“We see it as doing the transfer before anything is set in stone is a way of shielding them,” said Beauvais. “They would no longer own that property, so what is it that we would have that would guarantee that they are willing to cooperate?”
“ISC (Indigenous Services Canada) had said they’d been interested or they’re considering taking responsibility for the rehabilitation and odour mitigation, but one of the stipulations is that the land has to be transferred to the community before they even consider doing anything. To clarify, that doesn’t say anything about the legal liabilities.”
Over the weekend, La Presse reported that Quebec’s Indigenous affairs minister Ian Lafrenière said he wrote to the grand chief and the rest of the band council to say the land transfer would not affect the responsibility of the Gabriel brothers.
Etienne said he has not received such a message from Lafrenière, however.
Bonspille did not respond to requests for comment for this article.
In his statement, he acknowledged that some MCK chiefs expressed concerns Kanesatake will be “left holding the bag.” However, he argued this was not a valid concern.
“Meanwhile, our community, surrounding municipalities, farmers, etc., continue to suffer, and we don’t know the long-term effects. They’d rather write unconstitutional BCRs, play politics with people’s lives, and try to take away my voice and portfolios instead of looking after the health and welfare of the community, (for) which they have a fiduciary obligation.”
The transfer cannot be completed unless the physical paperwork is filed with ISC.
Bonspille responds to BCR
In his press release, Bonspille lashed out at the four chiefs who signed a BCR last week stripping him of his portfolios and role as MCK spokesperson.
“This is totally illegal and unconstitutional,” he wrote. “It’s a trash BCR that doesn’t hold water. They accused me from everything and anything they saw at fault and grouped it together to suit their purpose – which is to take over in an undemocratic fashion. I would go as far as to use the term USURP,” he wrote.
“This process, to take the place of a person in a position of power illegally, you must ask yourselves why? I can tell you; they are trying to silence me. They will never silence me.”
The MCK chiefs who signed the BCR say their action was well justified.
“Our hand was forced to restrict the grand chief because of actions he did that were not in good faith to the community, some of which are stated in (the BCR),” said Beauvais.
“What needs to be communicated to the community and the public is the majority of chiefs aren’t these disobeying rogue chiefs that the grand chief keeps saying that we are,” she said.
“We’re trying to keep the community going. We’re trying to bring in funding at the same time as dealing with all these fires that keep coming up.”
The BCR named a range of reasons for the measure, including an erroneous declaration of ownership of land that already belonged to a different community member. Other aspects included accusations of attempted self-enrichment, petty obstruction of community business, and the creation of a toxic work environment.
In his statement, Bonspille invoked his pursuit of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) investigation as the reason he believes the four MCK chiefs sought to remove him from portfolios and as MCK spokesperson.
“The four chiefs are like animals in a corner and will do anything and everything to try and make this go away! I will not be intimidated or bullied by these four chiefs and will continue to exercise my role as the grand chief of Kanesatake,” he wrote, adding that the effort is tantamount to a coup d’etat.
Beauvais and Etienne were not on Council during the timeframe of the ERU.
“I fully welcome this investigation because when it’s said and done, I can’t wait to see his face,” said Simon, who was grand chief at the time of the ERU, although he was not a member of the group.
The BCR comes at a pivotal moment in Kanesatake’s negotiations with other levels of government in relation to the G&R issue.