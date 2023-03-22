Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - The Town of Cobalt is returning to its original plan on how to use the remaining money from a FedNor grant for Teck Park improvements.
The town will be pursuing the signing of a contract to have lights installed along the trail at the park.
Cobalt municipal intern Evan Franks told council at its committee-of-the-whole meeting March 7 that the actual amount still available from the FedNor fund is $37,331.
He said he did look at the cost of using solar lighting at the park but that cost would be "way too high."
"Realistically the most affordable plan, based on some discussions we had with contractors, is stick with the lights the town has purchased previously," said Franks.
He explained that the FedNor funding will remain available for the project as long as the contract for the project gets signed by the end of March.
Once the contract is signed, "we have a few more months to get the work done."
The contract would only be for the installation of the lights, he said. The lights were purchased by the town years ago and have been in storage.
Councillor Pat Anderson thanked him for the information, and said she had been concerned about the approaching deadline for a decision on how to use the money at the park.
Franks expressed an expectation that the cost of the project would be approximately equal to the fund that is still available.