Former mayor Dan Mathieson has been appointed as the Grand Trunk renewal committee chair. The decision was made during the City Council meeting on July 24with great support from the council members.
“I’m excited about the project as it will have a very strong and profound impact on the development of our downtown core,” notes Mathieson. “It has the potential to provide a housing common, a new YMCA, and further growth of the University campus including student residence.”
Despite some opposition from Stratford citizens, all City Councillors except one expressed their support for Mathieson's appointment. Cody Sebben noted he prefers someone to be appointed with "fresh eyes" and someone less familiar with the project and, therefore, did not support the motion in favour of Mathieson.
Councillor Bonnie Henderson noted support for Mathieson's extensive experience, stating, "I just think that it's an asset to have somebody that already has gone through the public meetings, has been a part of the process, and has also been a terrific leader for our city."
Councillor Larry McCabe also emphasized the benefit of someone like Mathieson in this position, "Considering the complexity of the negotiations and the path to take place to get something of this scale done in a city like Stratford, it is going to need somebody with a real sense of the politics of this arrangement, and I don't think that can be discounted."
The Grand Trunk renewal project holds great promise for the city, with plans to transform the site into a multi-use space that includes the potential for a new YMCA and an expansion of the University of Waterloo. Other proposals for the location include affordable housing initiatives and accommodations for seniors.
Looking ahead, the committee will consist of a total of 12 members, with Councillor Jo-Dee Burbach advocating for an additional seat to be available for someone “with a land-planning background,” she noted.
Mathieson also noted, “In the next year, the committee is expected to develop a plan in concert with the City of Stratford on how to move this forward and provide the city with a timeline to achieve the development.”
The decision on the remaining committee members, which will include representation from various age groups and expertise in economic development, accounting, education, theatre, building design, law, and land-use planning, will be finalized at a later date.
The unsuccessful candidates, including Paul Brown, Robert Lemon, Paul Parlee, and Robert Ritz, were all praised by the Council. Burbatch requested they all join the committee, saying, “I just wanted to thank everybody who applied for this position. It is an important one, and I think we had some really great applicants, and I hope those who are not appointed chair would consider reapplying to be on a committee itself.”
The remaining committee members will be chosen at a later date, and the committee will be made up of members consisting of someone aged 13-25, a member of the Stratford Lakeside Active Adults Association, a citizen of Stratford, and members with a background in economic development, property development, accounting, education, theatre, design, and law.